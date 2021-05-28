Sarah Williamson is a children's book author and illustrator whose books include "Elevator Bird," "Cactus and Flower," "Let's Go!" and "Where Are You?" The views expressed here are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The world has lost two giants of children's literature. Eric Carle, the creator of 70 picture books for children and adults passed away Sunday at 91, and Lois Ehlert, known most notably for illustrating "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom," died Tuesday at 86.

I had many Carle books as a child and remember seeing Ehlert's brightly colored books in one of my Milwaukee, Wisconsin, classrooms growing up. She was a fellow Wisconsinite. But it was only as an adult when I first aspired to be a children's book author that I began to study their work.

I'll start with Carle, whose aesthetic as an illustrator is effortless and pure play. His writing followed suit; it felt effortless and it gave children and adults something sublime to munch on.

Let's take "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," Carle's classic and best-known work, first published in 1969. Why is this book so inspiring for children and adults alike? It's a simple concept, really. A small but not insignificant caterpillar eats various items for some days in a row and then becomes "a beautiful butterfly." Could it be that all creatures have this ability, to start small and become something infinitely beautiful? I think so and clearly Carle did too.

He himself had this quality -- free in every sense of the word. Carle did what he loved and left an indelible stamp in the hearts and minds of children and adults across the world. He offered hope in a world that often feels hopeless.

