At Underscored, our editors test what feels like endless amounts of products each month. Some are meh, but some are products we can’t believe we ever lived without. We’re committed to highlighting the best products out there, so we’ve decided to curate roundups of our favorite products we try each month.

What did we love in May, you ask? Keep reading to check out the products we couldn’t get enough of, or flash back to our April favorites instead.

Home

Spoonflower Peel-and-Stick Removable Woven Wallpaper (starting at $18 per roll; spoonflower.com)

Delaney Strunk/CNN Spoonflower Peel and Stick Removable Woven Wallpaper

Spoonflower’s peel-and-stick woven wallpaper is a renter’s dream. The hardest part of the entire process was honestly picking out a design because they have over 1 million options, but I’m so in love with the black cat design I chose. The woven fabric of the wallpaper is super durable, so I had no issues with any nicks in the design as I was applying. It took me about an hour to install because I was doing it on my own, but it was so much easier than I thought it would be. And because it’s removable I might end up changing out designs every year just to play around with new looks! Use code CNN15 to score 15% off all wallpaper now through May 31. — Delaney Strunk, programming editor

Umamicart Grocery Delivery Service (Prices vary; umamicart.com)

Rosanne Salvatore/CNN Umamicart Grocery Delivery Service

Cooking almost every meal at home for the past year has left me feeling uninspired by dinnertime. Asian grocery delivery service, Umamicart, is the perfect answer to my mealtime blues. You can shop any category online just like you would in-store, plus they curate special recipes and drop all the ingredients you’ll need into your cart. The site is easy to navigate, the produce I ordered was super fresh and they have a great selection of ingredients or meals and snacks that are ready to eat. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

CrazyCap 2 Water Bottle ($69.95, originally $89.95; crazycap.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN CrazyCap 2 Water Bottle

This double-walled insulated water bottle not only keeps your water ice cold for hours, but it also features a cap that uses UV light to purify your water. I only drink filtered water at home, so when I recently went on a trip, I loved having the peace of mind knowing my water was always super clean. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Harmati Velvet Storage Bench (starting at $129.99; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Harmati Velvet Storage Bench

This storage bench was truly love at first sight. I was looking for some functional decor pieces to add to my space, so I was so excited to find this. It’s made in a super-soft, velvety gray material that’s nice to sit on or touch. I plan on storing a couple throw blankets and miscellaneous household items inside it. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Acid League Garden Heat Living Vinegar ($15; acidleague.com)

Hayley Saltzman/CNN Acid League Garden Heat Living Vinegar

Since I first tasted this product, I’ve pretty much been dumping it on every. Single. Thing. I eat and I have zero regrets! If you like vinegar (or just really interesting flavors), you’ll want to try this ASAP. Acid League recommends pairing this one with french fries, grilled vegetables and roasted chicken and adding it to Bloody Marys, and after putting this on top of my own salmon, salads, veggies and sandwiches for a week, I don’t doubt that it’d be tasty on pretty much anything. It has a little tang, a very small amount of heat and just enough flavor to be interesting without being overpowering. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Misen Saucier Pan ($85; misen.com)

Hayley Saltzman/CNN Misen Saucier Pan

While $85 is admittedly pricey for a saucepan, I’ve found this item to be a huge help as I’ve been acclimating to the induction stove top in my new apartment this month. The saucepan is just the right size for pretty much anything I cook (since I’m almost always cooking for two), and the rounded shape makes it easy to whisk/stir even when I’m operating somewhat manically in the kitchen (which is often). It’s also pretty enough to leave sitting out, which is always a plus! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Venus et Fleur Room Fragrance ($89; venusetfleur.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Venus et Fleur Room Fragrance

As soon as I saw that Venus et Fleur launched a room fragrance, I knew I had to get my hands on it — I’m pleased to say th e least. It’s now my favorite scent for around the house, which is a shame to my wallet because it is on the pricier side. The Rose Oud scent is both floral yet woodsy, with notes of rose, saffron, sandalwood and nutmeg. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket ($74.25, originally $99; rumpl.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

The Rumpl has really become my go-to blanket ever since I started testing it this month. It’s super cozy and warm, and I can’t wait to take it out on my next camping trip! — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Wand ($38; sephora.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Wand

The Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Wand in the shade Goldgasm is my highlighter of choice this summer — especially because I’ve been opting for creamy products over my powder ones. The cushion applicator makes it easy to apply, while the pigment and rich texture make it easy to blend with your fingers, a brush or makeup sponge. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Amika High Tide Deep Waver ($120; sephora.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Amika High Tide Deep Waver

According to TikTok users, mermaid hair — aka beachy waves — is this summer’s *biggest* hair trend. So I decided to try the cult-favorite Amika High Tide Deep Waver, which is known for creating effortless, long-lasting waves, thanks to its practical and easy-to-use features. And as someone who is no hairstyling tool novice, in just under 10 minutes it looked like I had just stepped straight out of the salon — or shore, if you will. Three words: worth the splurge! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Bevel Safety Razor ($42.35, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Bevel Safety Razor

I had never used a safety razor before testing the best men’s razors, but I thoroughly enjoyed the experience with the Bevel. It’s a little pricey up front, but the blades are easily recyclable and super cheap to replace, not to mention it gives a ridiculously close shave. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

The Mane Choice Easy on the Curls Conditioner ($14.40; amazon.com)

Sarai Thompson/CNN The Mane Choice Easy on the Curls Conditioner

I’ve been searching for a conditioner that works for my 3C and easily tangled hair. I tried this conditioner this May and was highly impressed by the results. On wash day, my hair detangled with ease and maintained moisture and sheen after its final rinse. The product has a thick consistency and is made with vitamin E and biotin that my hair loves. — Sarai Thompson, social media coordinator

Merit Flush Balm ($28; meritbeauty.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Merit Flush Balm

The perfect berry lip balm doesn’t exist — oh, wait, yes it does. If you want the look of a woman who has just feasted on ripe berries all morning, Merit’s Flush Balm is for you. Specifically in the shade Mood, which is a deep burgundy that’s buildable so you can find the exact right berry shade. Though I use it primarily as a lip balm, it’s actually marketed as a blush, which looks fantastic as well, and I can even swipe it on my eyelids for eye shadow. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Odele Air Dry Styler ($11.99; target.com) and Texturizing Sea Salt Spray ($11.99; odelebeauty.com)

Hayley Saltzman/CNN Odele Air Dry Styler

I air-dry my hair every single day, and this duo of products has been a game changer! My hair is naturally fluffy and poufy when it dries, but if I apply a small amount of each of these products, it’s generally easy to achieve the beachy/wavy look I’m going for. The products are also super affordable and great if you’re sensitive to weird scents — I don’t notice any scent when using them. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

The Ordinary Concealer ($5.80; ulta.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN The Ordinary Concealer

Considering how much I love The Ordinary’s skin care products, I had high expectations for its complexion products too. This concealer is a new favorite of mine. Its formulated as a velvety finish, which really helps my warm-weather oiliness. I find myself reaching for this when I want to wear minimal makeup with a good amount of coverage. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Tech

Apple Siri Remote (2nd Gen) ($59; bhphotovideo.com)

Jake Krol/CNN Apple Siri Remote (2nd Gen)

I was a fan of the original Siri Remote, but that’s not a popular opinion. The new Siri Remote, priced at $59, fixes nearly everything. Gone is a touchpad and in is a click wheel reminiscent of the iPod and a thicker design that makes this less likely to get lost in the couch. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Polaroid Go Instant Camera ($100; urbanoutfitters.com)

Jake Krol/CNN Polaroid Go Instant Camera

At just $99, the Polaroid Go delivers the classic instant camera experience in the smallest size yet, and it’s one of the cheaper options. With a wide-angle lens on the front, the 2-inch-by-3-inch prints come out clear and capture a lot in frame. You can even create a double exposure effect. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ($119.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’re a big fan of Alexa (like this tech editor), the latest-generation Echo Buds fix a lot from the original and impress. Active noise cancellation is not on the same level as AirPods Pro, but these buds still block out a majority of sound. Echo Buds deliver excellent voice pickup and give you easy access to Alexa wherever you are. Battery life is strong as well. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Fashion

Summersalt The Sidestroke ($95; summersalt.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Summersalt The Sidestroke

The Summersalt The Sidestroke is a dream bathing suit, which means a lot from someone who never opts for a one-piece suit. Not only is the fit ridiculously flattering, it snatches you in all the right places without feeling too tight. Despite it being an adorable one-shoulder style, I never fear that anything will slip out. I have it in the color White Sand, and honestly might wear it as a bodysuit on vacation. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Italic Hancock Round Sunglasses ($35; italic.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Italic Hancock Round Sunglasses

It takes a lot for me to fall in love with a pair of sunglasses. Most tend to look enormous on my face or slide off the bridge of my nose, or are too expensive to even consider. But not this wonderful, classic pair from Italic. Looking much more expensive than they actually are, I now consider these my perfect pair. They block a ton of sun out of my eyes and I love the lighter tortoiseshell frame that complements my hair color. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Madewell High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Welling Wash: Summerweight Edition ($128; madewell.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Madewell High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in WellingWash: Summerweight Edition

Admittedly, I can’t think of anything worse than wearing a long and thick pair of jeans in the dead of summer. (I’m in an exclusive relationship with flowy dresses from May through August.) But after testing Madewell’s new line of denim made specifically for warmer weather, my mindset has happily shifted! The fabric is so soft and stretchy — seriously, they feel like jeggings — making them ultra airy, breathable and actually bearable when worn in 80-plus-degree weather! Not to mention, they are extremely flattering, thanks to the high-waisted and form-fitting style! Well worth the price tag! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Aerosoles Dada Sandal ($110; aerosoles.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Aerosoles Dada Sandal

Platform sandals are having a major moment right now. I’m pretty short, so I love any reason to appear taller than I am without being uncomfortable all day. When I saw these sandals, I was so excited, and they surely didn’t disappoint. Like other Aerosoles, these are comfy but cool to dress up a casual jean ’fit or sport with your favorite brunch dress. I may or may not be wearing them right now. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Cuup Swim The Balconette ($98; shopcuup.com) and The Highwaist ($68; shopcuup.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Cuup Swim The Balconette

As someone with a 32H bra size, finding a swimsuit that fits is just about the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Harder than the SATs, harder than securing Beyoncé world tour tickets, harder than getting a Covid-19 vaccine in New York City. That is, until Cuup dropped its new swimwear this past month. At long last, a cute swimsuit that actually fits both the top and bottom parts of my body, and even comes with underwire for optimal support. Though this swimsuit is the most expensive I’ve ever owned, it also fits better than anything I’ve ever owned. And after 29 years of ill-fitting swimsuits, it’s definitely worth it. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Italic Aura High-Waisted Biker Short 7-Inch ($25; italic.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Italic High-Waisted Biker Short 7-Inch

For only $25, get your hands on these high-quality biker shorts to lounge around or work out in. I did both during my wear tests and was really impressed. These 7-inch shorts don’t sag or hike up your leg while you move, due to secure bands on the legs and at the waist. I love the Slate color that’s a bluish gray — a great color to wear year-round. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Knix Santa Monica Scoop Bikini Top ($55; knix.com) and Tulum Bikini Bottoms ($45; knix.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Knix Santa Monica Scoop Bikini Top

Everyone needs a Knix swimsuit — mine is hands down the most comfortable two-piece I’ve ever worn. It’s flattering, affordable, supportive and extremely well made (seriously, not once did I find myself messing with the straps or worrying about something falling out!). One of my most favorite things about the swimwear line, however, is that their size range is incredibly inclusive, offering up to a G-cup. I can’t wait to stock up on more pieces to wear all summer long. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Borgasets Small Leather Wallet ($15.35; amazon.com)

Kiana Murden/CNN Borgasets Small Leather Wallet

For so long I was throwing my debit card, ID and cash into my smaller purses whenever I was headed out for the day — always nervous that I was going to lose something by accident. Figuring it’s time to responsibly purchase a small wallet that fits in handbags, I searched on Amazon and found this cutie that has nearly 4,000 5-star reviews. I love that it folds up to a compact size, meaning it holds a lot without sacrificing space. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Pets

Wild One Collar Walk Kit ($88, originally $108; wildone.com)

Stephanie Griffin/CNN Wild One Collar Walk Kit

If you’re a dog owner, especially someone who is a sucker for a cute yet practical accessory for your pup, you absolutely need this Collar Walk Kit from Wild One. The brand’s cult-favorite kit — which is now available in a summer-worthy, limited-edition bright yellow color — comes with an easy-to-clean, waterproof dog collar, a dirt-resistant leash and a matching poop bag carrier, which houses the brand’s popular plant-based, biodegradable poop bags. If my dog loves it, yours will too! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist