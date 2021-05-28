(CNN) —

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and not only is it the unofficial kickoff to summer, it also means major deals on all sorts of products. And the No. 1 thing most of us need to replace but never seem to find the motivation to do so? A mattress.

Whether you need to upgrade your own bed situation, finally make the guest room a place people will actually want to stay in or redo your kids’ rooms with nice new mattresses, this weekend is the time to shop for the best deals from Serta, Beautyrest, Casper and more. Find our picks below (prices listed are for queen-size mattresses), along with discount codes to make those sales even sweeter.

Allswell

Known for its well-priced hybrid mattresses, the direct-to-consumer mattress retailer is offering 20% off all mattresses with the code MEMDAY through the end of the month. We love the Luxe Hybrid for $675 and Supreme for $985 (discount taken at checkout).

Tuft & Needle

Of course everyone’s favorite mega-store is offering great deals on mattresses, like the nearly 5-star-rated Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress ($930.75, originally $1,095; amazon.com), the bed-in-a-box Signature Sleep Memoir 12-Inch High-Density, Responsive Memory Foam Mattress ($229.49, originally $289.99; amazon.com) and the top-rated Casper Sleep Element Mattress ($535, originally $595; amazon.com).

Amerisleep

Considered one of the top online mattresses, Amerisleep is offering 30% off mattresses and up to $399 in free accessories (cooling pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) this Memorial Day. We love the value of the bestselling AS3 Hybrid ($1,399.30, originally $2,298; amerisleep.com) and the top-of-the-line AS5 ($1,539.30, originally $2,498; amerisleep.com).

Apt2B

The furniture retailer is offering savings of 15% off everything in the store, 20% off orders over $2,999 and 25% off orders over $3,999. Our picks? The well-reviewed Reflections Medium Mattress ($763.30, originally $898; apt2b.com) and Phantom Firm Mattress ($975.80, originally $1,148; apt2b.com).

Avocado Green Mattress

Save $100 on the brand’s Green ($1,399 with code HONOR, originally $1,499; avocadogreenmattress.com) and Vegan ($1,399 with code HONOR, originally $1,499; avocadogreenmattress.com) hybrid mattresses, or use the same code for a springless and supportive latex or vegan latex mattress ($1,999, originally $2,099; avocadogreenmattress.com).

Bed, Bath & Beyond

The home goods superstore is offering up to $300 off mattresses. This deal is online only, so get clicking on deals like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Hybrid Medium Mattress ($1,999, originally $2,199; bedbathandbeyond.com) and the iComfort by Serta CF1000 10-Inch Medium Queen Mattress Set ($1,449, originally $1,649; bedbathandbeyond.com).

Birch by Helix

Get $200 off the Birch mattress, which combines organic cotton, natural Talalay latex and organic Birch wool to create a restful blend of support, comfort and durability — plus two free Eco-Rest pillows — all for $1,299 (originally $1,499; birchliving.com) with the code MEMORIALDAY200.

Casper

Save big with Casper’s Memorial Day specials, featuring 15% off the Wave Hybrid, Nova Hybrid or Original mattresses and 10% off the Element. Get the Wave Hybrid for $2,291 (originally $2,695; casper.com) — and upgrade to cooling Snow technology for summer for only $500. The brand’s popular entry-level mattress, Element, is also discounted at $536 (originally $595; casper.com)

Eight Sleep

Smart mattress company Eight Sleep — the brand’s products offer hydro-powered cooling technology and health and wellness tracking — is offering $200 off its Pod Pro Mattress, reducing the price from $3,095 to $2,895. The popular mattress leverages thermoregulation and biofeedback to ensure a deep night of rest.

Helix

One of the best-reviewed direct-to-consumer mattresses, Helix is offering $100 off all mattresses, plus two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with code MEMORIALDAY100, $150 off plus free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code MEMORIALDAY150 and $200 off plus two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code MEMORIALDAY200. You can get the queen-size Helix Midnight for only $999 (originally $1,099; helixsleep.com), and the Helix Dust for just $1,749 (originally $1,949; helixsleep.com).

Layla Sleep

Through the end of the month, direct-to-consumer bedding brand Layla Sleep is giving shoppers up to $300 in free products with every mattress purchase. The Memory Foam Mattress ($949, originally $1,099; laylasleep.com) is $150 off and comes with two free pillows, microfiber sheets and a mattress protector, as does the Hybrid Mattress ($1,499, originally $1,699; laylasleep.com), which is on sale at $200 off.

Leesa

The mattress retailer that gives back (it donates one mattress for every 10 sold) is offering up to $500 off on select mattresses and bundles, like the Luxury bundle — a hybrid or legend mattress, along with a base and mattress protector — for $2,957 (originally $3,697; leesa.com).

Mattress Firm

The popular retailer is offering an amazing special, dropping the price of a king mattress to the price of a queen and a queen mattress to the price of a twin, plus offering a free adjustable base with a purchase of $699 or more. It’s also chock-full of great deals online, like 30% off Sleepy’s Relax ($599.99, originally $799.99; mattressfirm.com) and a jaw-dropping 50% off Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte ($299.99, originally $599.99; mattressfirm.com). Need to finance? Get 0% APR for five years!

Nectar

The mattress retailer is offering Memorial Day deals on bundles, with the Memory Foam mattress (originally $1,198; nectarsleep.com) with cooling pillow, sheet set and mattress protector for $799.

Nolah

Offering up to $800 off many of its mattresses, the direct-to-consumer retailer is offering great deals on models like the hybrid Evolution 15 ($1,499, originally $2,299; nolahmattress.com).

Plushbeds

The direct-to-consumer retailer is offering $1,250 off all bedroom mattresses, plus a free luxury plush sheet set and mattress protector with purchase (that’s $300 in free bedding!). We found a great value in the Organic Latex Mattress: The Botanical Bliss ($1,549, originally $2,799; plushbeds.com) and the Luxury Memory Foam Mattress: The Cool Bliss ($1,603, originally $2,853; plushbeds.com)

Purple

With offers like up to $200 off Hybrid Premier mattresses, $150 off Hybrid mattresses, $100 off Purple mattresses and $25 off kids’ mattresses, Purple has some great deals for the holiday running through early June. Opt for the bestselling Hybrid Premier ($2,199, originally $2,399; purple.com) or the designed just for kids Kid Mattress ($474, originally $499; purple.com).

Raymour & Flanigan

Get major name brands like Sealy, Simmons, Tempur-Pedic, Casper and more for low prices during the Raymour & Flanigan Memorial Day Sale, which runs into June. The retailer is offering 10% off purchases up to $2,500 and 15% off purchases over $2,500 (discount applied at checkout). You’ll find savings up to $300 on Simmons Beautyrest, like the Beautyrest Black L Class ($2,299, originally $2,499; raymourflanigan.com) and 15% off all Casper mattresses, such as the Wave Hybrid ($2,291, originally $2,695; raymourflanigan.com).

Sleep Number

The adjustable bed maker is offering great discounts for the holiday, so if you’ve had your eye on a Sleep Number, now’s the time to grab deals on models like the i8 360 Smart Bed ($2,799, originally $3,599; sleepnumber.com), the p6 360 Smart Bed ($2,399, originally $2,899; sleepnumber.com) and the m7 360 Smart Bed ($2,899, originally $3,599; sleepnumber.com).

Wayfair

Online furnishings superstore Wayfair is offering deep discounts on mattresses for the start of summer, with some discounts up to 60%. We love the value of all these top-rated mattresses — the Oneil 8-Inch Medium Innerspring Mattress ($249.99, originally $399; wayfair.com), the Serta SleepTrue 12.5-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress and Box Spring Set ($509.99, originally $999.99; wayfair.com) and the Beautyrest 13-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress ($1,049, originally $1,624.99; wayfair.com).

Zoma

The maker of the Sports Mattress ($799, originally $949; zomasleep.com) — designed to relieve pain, respond to your movements and keep you cool all night — is offering $150 off all mattresses with code WIN150.

