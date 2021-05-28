(CNN) —

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and not only is it the unofficial kickoff to summer, it also means major deals. If you’ve been holding off on buying anything from patio furniture to a bedroom set or even an occasional piece, now’s the time to make your move.

All the biggest brands are here, including Macy’s, Amazon, Burrow, Overstock, Walmart and more. Find our picks for the best-reviewed furniture at the best prices, plus all the promo codes to make the deals even better.

Allform

In the market for a cute modular sofa? Allform may have just what you’re looking for, and it’s offering a 20% off sitewide sale with code MEMORIALDAY20. You can fit the whole family on the brand’s popular 6-Seat Corner Sectional ($3,445, originally $4,306; allform.com) or cozy up with a book on the brand’s simply named Armchair ($695, originally $869; allform.com).

Allmodern

The contemporary mainstay always offers great deals, but a few items we love are the chic and timeless Denison Lounge Chair ($440, originally $522; allmodern.com) and the eye-catching Cortes 8-Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier ($326, originally $477.23; allmodern.com).

Amazon

Your favorite superstore is offering some killer deals on furniture right now, especially outdoor furniture — just in time for summer — like the expansive U-Max Outdoor Patio Furniture Set ($569.99, originally $639.99; amazon.com) or the cozy Grearden Outdoor Patio Furniture Set ($176.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com).

APT2B

The clean and modern direct-to-you retailer is offering 15% off everything in the store, 20% off orders over $2,999 and 25% off orders over $3,999. Need more space for guests? This Lafayette Twin-Size Sleeper is a major deal at $1,995.80 (originally $2,348; apt2b.com), and this Reversible Chaise Sofa ($1,698.30, originally $1,998; apt2b.com) will give your living room a major upgrade.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

The home goods retailer is offering a bevy of bargains for Memorial Day, including up to 60% off select bath essentials (including towels, accessories, decor and furniture), up to $50 off select kitchen appliances, 25% off select outdoor furniture and up to 30% off select accent furniture. Get ready for the sun with the Destination Summer 11-Foot Solar Cantilever Umbrella ($262.50, originally $350; bedbathandbeyond.com) and the half-off Bee & Willow Home Hanging Patio Egg Chair in Oyster ($224.99, originally $449.99; bedbathandbeyond.com).

Birchlane

You’ll find great decor touches at this site (the destination for classic farmhouse, rustic and coastal style) like this 3-Piece Graphic Art Print ($120, originally $199; birchlane.com) featuring sea creatures, or this distressed Lockridge 9-Drawer Double Dresser (starting at $660, originally $1,020; birchlane.com) that will give any room a relaxed vibe.

Burrow

The premium furniture retailer is offering amazing discounts for the holiday, including 10% off purchases up to $1,899, $200 off purchases over $1,900, $300 off purchases over $2,400, $400 off purchases over $2,800, $500 off purchases over $3,200, $600 off purchases over $3,600 and $700 off purchases over $4,000 with code MDW21. We love the Block Nomad King Sofa ($1,795; burrow.com) for a major living area upgrade, and the cool storage options the Carta Coffee Table ($495; burrow.com) offers.

The Container Store

Organizing and neatness enthusiasts, now is the time to pick up some great organizing options at low prices, like these versatile Clear Weathertight Totes (starting at $10.99, originally starting at $12.99; thecontainerstore.com), a 6-Pair Natural Boot Rack ($31.99, originally $39.99; thecontainerstore.com) to keep your winter essentials organized and these super-handy Like-it Clear Stackable Drawers (starting at $18.74, originally starting at $24.99; thecontainerstore.com).

The Home Depot

Ready, set and save is the order of the day at the Depot, which is offering major deals (up to 30% off) across all categories. We’re obsessed with updating bathroom looks using the Ridgemore Vanity With White Sink ($779.40, originally $1,299; homedepot.com), the Medium Arched Gold Classic Accent Mirror ($134.25, originally $179; homedepot.com) and the Calluna Gold Medium Round Metal Coffee Table ($191.40, originally $319; homedepot.com).

Joss and Main

Simple, clean lines are on order at the retailer, and it’s offering great deals on recliners like the Harrison Sunbrella Manual Standard Recliner ($579, originally $710.99; jossandmain.com) — available in over 100 colors — and the comfy Fremont Manual Club Recliner ($1,100, originally $1,300.99; jossandmain.com).

Lowes

The home improvement store is offering discounts across so many products, including grills, patio furniture, refrigerators and more. Update your outdoor situation with the Allen + Roth Standard Canopy ($598, originally $648; lowes.com), the Hanover Traditions 5-Piece Bronze Frame Patio Set ($849, originally $999; lowes.com) and the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set ($999; originally $1,299; lowes.com).

Overstock

Shop deals on furniture, rugs, patio and lawn furniture and more — with discounts up to 25% off — from the retailer this Memorial Day weekend. We love these cute The Gray Barn Barish Backless Saddle Seat Counter Stools ($97.87, originally $130.49; overstock.com) for a great price and the Copper Grove Ayrum Upholstered Bed Frame (starting at $138.14, originally starting at $153.49; overstock.com).

Walmart

You’ll always save at Walmart, but the mega-retailer is offering especially great deals on products for your home and garden during Memorial Day weekend, like this Vinsetto Office Chair ($109.99, originally $215.99; walmart.com) that will make your work-from-home situation so much better, and these cool SmileMart Modern Dining Chairs ($72.99, originally $99.00; walmart.com) for stylish seating come dinnertime.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Memorial Day Sale includes major appliances from $199, up to 35% off grills and fire pits and up to 40% off kitchen upgrades and outdoor structures. Brighten up your backyard with the Faunce Reclining Chaise ($389.99, originally $670.64; wayfair.com), the set of four Aviana Adirondack Chairs ($789.99, originally $1,596; wayfair.com) and the Mirabel Chaise Lounge Set ($439.99, originally $2,113.10; wayfair.com). They’re the makings of a perfect patio setup.

