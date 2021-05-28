(CNN) —

Once mostly a hobby popular with the retired, gardening has seen a surge in interest among people of all ages, as we have been forced to spend more and more time in our homes during lockdown. In fact, DIY and home improvements of all kinds are on the rise as people look around their lockdown environments and think, “How can I improve my space?”

Creating a garden or a tidy, organised backyard gives you an extra (outdoor) room in your home, as well as the sense of satisfaction and purpose that comes from caring for and growing living things. It doesn’t matter if you have just a small balcony off your apartment or a large sprawling lawn, you can make your outdoor space more beautiful and inviting with the following gardening products. All of them are available from Amazon.ca, so you don’t even need to leave your garden to order.

Gardening tools

Garden Tools Set ($48.96; amazon.ca)

This nine-piece set comes with a canvas bag filled with a variety of gardening hand tools, including a pair of gloves, a trowel, a transplanter, a pruner, a weeder and a rake, among others. The kit is suitable for small, light gardening projects.

Hedge Shears Gardening Tools ($79.99; amazon.ca)

Make short work of hedges and bushes with these carbon steel tools. This set includes an anvil lopper, durable hedge shears, gardening scissors and even a folding saw. The ergonomic handles feel good and are easy to grip.

Hortem 3-Piece Gardening Tools ($18.99; amazon.ca)

This pretty set decorated with a floral print makes a great gift and includes a trowel, pruner and cultivator. The nonslip handles on these heavy-duty aluminium tools provide comfort for long gardening sessions.

Outdoor planters

Giantex Raised Flower Planter Box ($129.99; amazon.ca)

This folding planter box is so easy to store and set up, and it folds flat in seconds. Gaps between the cedar wooden slats ensure proper air circulation, and drainage is possible via the predrilled holes and assisted by the raised legs of the box.

TiSkying Stackable Planting Pot ($14.99; amazon.ca)

This set of stacking pots creates a vertical garden all set atop a wheeled base so that you can easily move it around your garden or patio. Choose from bright clean white or a collection of springlike colours, including green, purple and pink.

Dortala 5-Tier Raised Garden Bed ($189.99; amazon.ca)

Perfect for smaller gardens or balconies, this outdoor portable greenhouse features five vertically stacked boxes to grow a variety of plants. It’s particularly useful for those who find it hard to bend or kneel over traditional ground flower beds. The five-plant beds can be removed and rearranged as you plant new varieties.

Vivosun 3-Tier Bamboo Hanging Plant Stand ($79.99; amazon.ca)

Made of sustainable bamboo, this attractive three-tier plant stand has shelves for a variety of planters and a rod to hang baskets. It folds up flat for easy storage or in winter when you need to put away your garden equipment.

Seeds and plants

100 Hibiscus Flower Seeds ($11.90; amazon.ca)

Bring a little colour and whimsy into your greenhouse with these seeds to grow beautiful hibiscus flowers. Sow the seeds after germinating in a mix of sand and soil.

100+ Mix Color Sunflower Seeds ($11.90; amazon.ca)

Sunflowers are easy to grow, making them a great option for new gardeners. Plant these cheerful flowers, and enjoy their long growing season and the way they attract a variety of helpful insects into your yard.

10 Heirloom Vegetable Seeds Variety Pack ($17.99; amazon.ca)

These heirloom and non-GMO vegetable seeds have been specially selected for the Canadian climate. You’ll receive a variety of vegetable seeds, including beans, carrot, cucumber, kale, lettuce, peas, peppers, spinach, tomatoes and zucchini.

Bonsai Tree Growing Kit ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Even those without an outdoor garden at all can find their green thumb with this kit, where they can try their hand at growing a traditional bonsai tree. It comes with everything you need to grow four plants.

Indoor planters

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter ($53.85; amazon.ca)

This attractive indoor planter looks great in the kitchen and can be adjusted to fit your window. Grow your own herbs or hang succulents and small plants. Plus, it comes with all the hardware to mount it and includes three durable melamine pots.

Carose Plant Stand ($25.49; amazon.ca)

Brighten up your desk or a corner in your home with this modern free-standing plant stand that can be flipped over to provide two different heights. Available in two wood finishes — a red brown and a beech colour — it fits a range of pots and can support up to 100 pounds.

Hydroponics Growing System ($94.34; amazon.ca)

This germination kit allows you to grow herbs and vegetables indoors. The water circulation system helps to increase the oxygen levels in the water, allowing plants to grow quicker than they would in soil.

Riseon Boho Black Metal Plant Hanger ($41.50; amazon.ca)

This industrial, black iron hanging planter brings style to any room. Its modern design suits ferns and trailing plants and looks particularly striking in a set of three.

Gardening accessories

Songmics Garden Kneeler ($53.99; amazon.ca)

Stay comfortable no matter how long you weed, plant and tend to your garden with this folding bench that you can also flip over and use as a kneeling pad. Two storage bags on the side keep your small tools organized and right at your fingertips.

Amazon Basics Rose-Pruning Thornproof Gardening Gloves ($17.10; amazon.ca)

These gloves provide forearm protection and feature spandex for ease of movement. Choose from three colours and a range of sizes to suit your unique needs. The thick padded fingers and palm will keep hands and arms protected from thorns, sharp sticks and other garden hazards.

Flexi Hose Extra-Strong Expandable Garden Hose ($59.99; amazon.ca)

This highly rated garden hose is incredibly lightweight and easy to use. The 50-foot length is enough to cover most gardens and promises to never leak, kink or tangle. The easy-to-use nozzle boasts eight different spray options.

FuXing Garden Gloves With Claws ($13.98; amazon.ca)

These unusual-looking garden gloves feature claws that allow you to dig and plant without tools. The breathable design keeps hands cool and comfortable, no matter how long you spend outside in the yard.

Duo-H Women’s Mesh Boonie Hat ($22.66; amazon.ca)

This set includes two lightweight and foldable hats in yellow and orange. The UV protection will keep you safe from the sun, and it features a ponytail hole for a great fit that won’t ruin your hairstyle.