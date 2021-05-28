(CNN) —

Memorial Day weekend isn’t just a great time to kick back with friends and soak up the summer sun; it’s also your chance to score major deals on all kinds of appliances. With retailers slashing prices through the end of May on refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges and more, customers can often save hundreds on upgrades for every room in the house. Whatever you’re in the market for, shop our picks for the best Memorial Day appliance deals of 2021 below.

Walmart

Keep cool with up to 10% off select fans and air conditioners, including the Hart 20-Volt Hybrid 12-Inch Fan ($69, originally $99.88; walmart.com). With humidity control and four-way air deflection, the highly rated LG 7,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner ($479, originally $549.99; walmart.com) will keep you comfortable no matter how hot it gets in the months ahead.

Bestselling Tineco vacuums are also marked down now through May 30. Savings include $40 off the iFloor 3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum (originally $299.99; walmart.com), which can both wash and vacuum floors; $50 off the lightweight Pure One X Cordless Smart Vacuum (originally $229; walmart.com); and $70 off the Pure One S11 Spartan Cordless Smart Vacuum (originally $299.99; walmart.com), featuring automatic dust and debris detection.

With its extra-large capacity and 10 preprogrammed settings, the PowerXL Vortex 10-Quart Air Fryer Pro Plus ($99, originally $129; walmart.com) is perfect for cooking healthy meals for big groups. You can also save on the ultra-popular Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 ($69, originally $99.99; walmart.com).

Amazon

Amazon’s Spring Into Summer sale features savings on plenty of vacuums, grills and small kitchen appliances. Through June, you can also save up to $200 off popular appliances from high-end kitchen appliance Fotile.

Select GoWise USA air fryers are up to 25% off, including the small-space-friendly Electric Mini Air Fryer With Digital Touch Screen ($55.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com). Grab the LinkChef Immersion Blender ($21.24, originally $24.99; amazon.com) with a whisk attachment to blend soups, beat eggs, whip cream and more right in the bowl.

Another excellent blender bet is the well-reviewed Blendtec Original Designer Blender

($292.25, originally $354.21; amazon.com), featuring eight speeds and a blade strong enough to make everything from smoothies to almond butter.

Shark vacuums are up to 30% off too. For a top-rated robotic option, check out the Ion Robot Vacuum AV752 ($197.98, originally $229.99; amazon.com), which can seamlessly switch from carpet to hardwood.

Lowe's

Find great deals on dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves and laundry sets. Kitchen appliance suites start at just $1,696, top-loading washer and dryer duos at $898 and front-loading laundry duos at $1,298.

All LG floor care is up to 20% off, and now through June 9 you can also save up to $500 when bundling major appliances from brands like Amana, Frigidaire, GE, Haier, KitchenAid, Maytag, Samsung, Whirlpool and more. Plus, get free local delivery on major appliance orders of $299 or more.

Check out the Lowe’s-exclusive Hisense 26.6-Cubic-Foot French-Door Refrigerator ($1,399, originally $1,599; lowes.com), featuring an internal ice maker and water dispenser. We also love the LG CordZero A9 Ultimate Kompressor Cordless Stick Vacuum ($449.99, originally $699.99; lowes.com), which actually smooshes dirt and dust down so you can vacuum longer without worrying about emptying the bin.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot’s Ready Set Summer Sale has everything you need to refresh your space for the months ahead. Deals include 12 months of financing when you spend $299 or more, plus free delivery on purchases of at least $396.

Save $301 on the top-rated Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator ($2,698, originally $2,999; homedepot.com), which features a storage drawer with four temperature settings and adjustable dividers. Need more freezer space? Magic Chef’s 5.8-Cubic-Foot Upright Freezer ($248, originally $279; homedepot.com) has five shelves to help you keep things organized.

Another great bet is the Hoover Professional Series SmartWash Advanced Pet Automatic Upright Carpet Cleaner ($199, originally $269; homedepot.com), which goes beyond picking up crumbs and surface dirt to give your carpet the deep clean it needs.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale features excellent savings on appliances for the whole house, plus the company’s famous Price Match Guarantee — so you can be sure you’re getting a great deal. Get free delivery on appliance purchases of $399 or more, and My Best Buy members can get a gift card worth up to $500 when buying four or more Samsung major appliances.

Select ranges and French-door refrigerators are 10% off, but you’ll find some of the biggest savings when you bundle your purchases. Score a whopping $1,700 off select four-piece KitchenAid appliance packages, with options like the fingerprint-resistant 27-Cubic-Foot French-Door Refrigerator ($3,049.99; bestbuy.com) and the top-rated 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher ($1,099.99; bestbuy.com).

Maytag appliance packages are up to $200 off as well, and you can get up to an extra 10% off when you buy four or more appliances from LG. LG’s deal even includes vacuums, like the highly rated LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum ($399.99, originally $499.99; bestbuy.com).

Small appliances are marked down too, with particularly big savings on Best Buy-branded products. That includes $85 off the Insignia 8-Quart Digital Multi-Cooker ($34.99, originally $119.99; bestbuy.com) and $70 off the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer ($49.99, originally $119.99; bestbuy.com).

Macy's

Save on a variety of large and small appliances all month long.

The highly rated Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven ($199.99, originally $249.99; macys.com) is an impressive 10 appliances in one, including a pizza oven, food dehydrator, toaster and slow cooker. Another excellent multitasker is the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker ($99.99, originally $119.95; macys.com), great for everything from cooking stews to making yogurt. And for adorable and tasty breakfasts, scoop up Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker ($9.99, originally $12.99; macys.com).

Overstock

Overstock’s Memorial Day Blowout is already underway, with up to 15% off small kitchen appliances and outdoor grills, plus free shipping on all sale products.

Home bakers can save on this 6.3-Quart Electric Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer ($127.49, originally $149.99; overstock.com), perfect for everything from beating eggs to whipping cream, while smoothie and/or margarita lovers should check out KitchenAid’s K400 Variable Speed Blender ($179.99, originally $199.99; overstock.com).

Select large appliances are marked down too: Get more than $330 off LG’s 26-Cubic-Foot Smart InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator ($2,995.64, originally $3,328.49; overstock.com), which lets you peek inside without opening the door and comes in an ultra-chic black stainless steel finish. In the market for something a little smaller? This retro-chic 3.2-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Compact Refrigerator ($323.99, originally $359.99; overstock.com) is both adorable and great for tight spaces.

AJ Madison

The appliance giant has marked down thousands of products for its Memorial Day sale. Tons of products have been tagged as Quick Ship too, meaning they’ll be on their way to you within two business days.

Washer and dryer sets start at just $1,430, Bosch kitchen packages are up to $1,500 off and small-space kitchen packages start at $2,494. With a huge selection from major brands like Heier, Whirlpool and Frigidaire, these packages are a great bet for apartment dwellers or anyone who’s tight on space.

Save more than $850 on this highly rated, highly discounted four-piece package from Frigidaire ($2,926.30, originally $3,786; ajmadison.com), which comes with the brand’s 30-Inch Freestanding Stop Mount Refrigerator, 24-Inch Freestanding Compact Gas Range, 18-Inch Full Console Built-In Dishwasher and 24-Inch Over-the-Range Microwave.

Ready for a laundry room makeover? Get $648 off LG’s Side-by-Side Washer and Dryer Set ($1,990, originally $2,638; ajmadison.com), featuring LG’s 27-Inch Smart Front-Load Washer Smart Electric Dryer. Together, they can clean, steam, sanitize and even de-wrinkle clothes, decorative pillowcases, fluffy toys and more.

Samsung

Select refrigerators are up to 25% off, ranges are up to 20% off and washers and dryers are up to 30% off.

Preheat and adjust oven temps right from your phone with the 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-In Electric Range in Stainless Steel ($899, originally $999; samsung.com), which also features five heating elements and a fingerprint-resistant finish. With its sleek, modern design, the 28-Cubic-Foot Large-Capacity 3-Door French-Door Refrigerator With Internal Water Dispenser ($1,889, originally $2,099; samsung.com) makes for an elegant addition to the kitchen.

The 5.4-Cubic-Foot Top-Load Washer With Active WaterJet ($799, originally $1,099; samsung.com) is another good choice, with extra room to do more laundry at once and a built-in faucet to pretreat especially dirty clothes.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Tons of early Memorial Day savings are underway with the Kick Off Summer sale. Deals include 40% off Crux Artisan series appliances, $40 off select blenders, $30 off SodaStreams and $150 off Shark vacuums.

The Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker ($159.99, originally $199.99; bedbathandbeyond.com) is perfect for all your favorite frozen adult beverages, while the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System With AutoiQ ($169.99, originally $199.99; bedbathandbeyond.com) features ultra-powerful blades, a food processing bowl for dough and to-go cups to take your smoothies on the road.

Make your own seltzer at home with the SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker ($99.99, originally $129; bedbathandbeyond.com), which boasts more than 800 5-star ratings.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.