(CNN) A fugitive in New Zealand chartered a helicopter to surrender himself to police officers on Thursday.

The man, who faces multiple criminal charges, was on the run for 58 days in a rural area on the country' s South Island, his legal adviser, Hazel Heal, told CNN.

The fugitive flew from his hideout to the town of Dunedin.

The man, who cannot be identified because he has been granted name suppression by the court, spoke about his time on the run to journalists, including reporters from local outlet "Stuff," as they waited for him outside the police station.

"It was real good, I did a lot of yoga. You can't really see it on my physique but yeah, no it's been good," he said.

Read More