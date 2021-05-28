(CNN) A Canadian lawmaker has apologized after being caught urinating on camera during virtual parliamentary proceedings, just weeks after he appeared naked during a video call.

William Amos said the incident occurred on Wednesday while he was "attending House of Commons proceedings virtually in a non-public setting."

Amos is a federal Member of Parliament (MP) for Pontiac, Quebec for Canada's governing Liberal party.

"I urinated without realizing I was on camera," he said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that he was "deeply embarrassed" by his actions.

Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi — William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021

"While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologize unreservedly," Amos said.

