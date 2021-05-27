New York to raffle off 50 full-ride college scholarships to vaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds

(CNN) New York plans to award 50 full scholarships to vaccinated young people as part of an effort to encourage children between 12 and 17 to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

This comes as a number of states are offering prizes and other incentives to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

All vaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be eligible for the incentive, regardless of when they got their shots. The scholarships will be paid for with federal Covid-19 relief and outreach funds, according to the release.

"Vaccination rates across the state are beginning to slow and our greatest need is with young New Yorkers who make up a large percent of positive cases and have the lowest vaccination percentage in the state," Cuomo said in the release.

Half of the adult population of the United States is fully vaccinated and almost 62% of adults have received at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data