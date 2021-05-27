New York City is sending vaccination buses to beaches and parks this Memorial Day weekend

(CNN) New York City is posting buses at beaches and parks over the Memorial Day weekend offering free Covid-19 vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

"We're going to go the extra mile, whatever it takes," said de Blasio. "You're going to see our vaccine buses out all over New York City the next few days."

He added, "Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple."

New Yorkers can expect to see buses at spots including Brighton Beach, the Rockaways, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park and Governors Island, he said.

The mayor also said the city has vaccinated more than 9,000 homebound individuals and will expand the program to include disabled people and those 75 and older.

