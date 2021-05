New York is sending more state troopers to patrol Jewish institutions after surge in incidents of anti-Semitism

(CNN) New York is deploying additional law enforcement officers to synagogues, schools and Jewish community institutions across the state to help deter threats and violence, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

"We have no tolerance for discrimination against anyone, and that certainly applies to our Jewish brothers and sisters," Cuomo said.

In the past weeks, the country has seen a rise in anti-Semitic incidents as tensions flared over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that saw hundreds killed over 11 days, most of them Palestinian, in violence between Israel and Hamas militants . The sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 20.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new $3 million initiative on Thursday aimed at helping community organizations fight back against hate crimes. The city was already facing an uptick in violent assaults targeting Asian Americans when reports of anti-Semitic incidents began earlier this month.

A man is facing hate crime charges after allegedly beating two Jewish teens and yelling anti-Jewish statements at several men in two separate incidents that took place in Brooklyn last weekend. De Blasio said he spoke with two of the victims.