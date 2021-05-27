3 NBA teams have banned fans for disrespectful behavior during playoff games

(CNN) The return to watching sports in person is supposed to be a happy time, including at the NBA playoffs, but clearly some fans have forgotten how to act.

Three NBA teams indefinitely banned fans Thursday after incidents in which attendees exhibited unruly and outright disrespectful behavior toward players on Wednesday.

"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans," the league said in a statement. "An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved."

The National Basketball Players Association also released a statement saying "no true fan" seeks to harm players or violate their personal space.

"Respect our Players. Respect our Game," the NBPA statement read.