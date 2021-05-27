Washington state attorney general charges three officers in 2020 death of Manuel Ellis

(CNN) Washington state's attorney general on Thursday filed felony charges against three police officers in connection with the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died in March 2020 in the custody of the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins have been charged with second-degree murder and Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to charging documents.

It is the first time Washington's attorney general has criminally charged police officers for the unlawful use of deadly force, according to a statement from Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

And it's the second time homicide charges have been filed in the state against law enforcement officers since Washingtonians adopted Initiative 940 in November 2018 -- a measure making it easier to prosecute police officers for negligent shootings.

Ellis died when police in Tacoma, Washington, attempted to arrest him on March 3, 2020, for allegedly "trying to open car doors of occupied vehicles." Ellis had to be restrained after a physical altercation with officers, according to police.

Read More