Coast Guard continues search for missing people after boat overturns off Florida, leaving 2 dead

(CNN) The Coast Guard said Friday it will continue searching for 10 people thought to be missing after a boat overturned a day earlier about 16 miles southwest of Key West, Florida.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was no boat to be found, but those rescued said they were on a boat that flipped, said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jose Hernandez.

Coast Guard members search the water south of Key West, Florida, for people reported missing.

The Coast Guard said Friday it had searched more than 6,500 square miles -- about the size of Hawaii.

Crew on the water have conducted 10 searches totaling 40 hours while aircraft have searched for more than 29 hours in 14 search attempts.

Read More