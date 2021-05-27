2 dead, 10 possibly missing after boat overturns in Florida

(CNN) Two people are dead and 10 are still possibly missing after a boat overturned in 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida.

Two bodies were discovered and crews are searching for a possible 10 people still missing.

When crews arrived on the scene there was no boat to be found, but those rescued said they were on a boat that flipped, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, USCG spokesperson.

The Coast Guard has two cutters and other units in the area performing search and rescue operations for the possibly 10 people still missing in the water, Hernandez said.