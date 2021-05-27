An unarmed man shot and wounded by a Virginia sheriff's deputy has been discharged from the hospital

(CNN) Isaiah Brown, the unarmed man shot and wounded by a Virginia sheriff's deputy in April, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday and will continue his rehabilitation at home, according to his attorney David Haynes of The Cochran Firm.

Brown had been shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy while on the phone with 911 dispatch, his attorney said.

The deputy had previously given Brown a ride home about an hour earlier and returned to respond to a "domestic incident," according to the state police, when the deputy mistook the phone for a gun.

According to Haynes, doctors informed Brown's family that there were eight bullets found in his body, along with two exit wounds. Two of the bullets were previously successfully removed, the attorney said.

