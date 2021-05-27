NYPD makes arrest, recommends hate crime charges after two anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn

(CNN) A 20-year-old man is facing hate crime charges after allegedly beating two Jewish teens and yelling anti-Jewish statements at several men in two incidents that took place in Brooklyn over the weekend, according to a criminal complaint.

Danial Shaukat, 20, was charged by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office with two counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and other charges in an initial attack. Shaukat was also charged with three counts each of menacing as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment for the second incident, according to the complaint.

The Legal Aid Society is representing Shaukat and had no comment other than to confirm its client was arraigned. CNN could not immediately reach Shaukat's family for comment.

The first incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, when two teens, ages 18 and 17, were approached by two men who "demanded that the victims repeat anti-Jewish statements," the NYPD said in a statement Sunday. One of the men was Shaukat, according to the complaint.

When the victims, who are Jewish, refused, the attackers began punching them in their heads and one of the men put the 17-year-old in a "rear chokehold," the NYPD said. The alleged attackers then fled in a blue Toyota Camry, according to police.

