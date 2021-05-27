Baltimore City Schools won't hold back students with failing grades

(CNN) Baltimore City Public Schools announced a new grading policy Tuesday that will allow the district to move tens of thousands of students who have failed at least one class up to the next grade level. The students will be assessed in the fall to complete their missed course work during the next school year.

The district said the policy was adopted in recognition of the struggles students have faced during the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Academic Officer Joan Dabrowski said it's meant to "avoid the punitive approach of failing students," according to comments during Tuesday's board meeting.

"This is not about a failure, but it is about unfinished learning and giving multiple opportunities, multiple onramps for young people to complete that ... learning," BCPS CEO Sonja Santelises said.

For high school students, a failing grade will be replaced with "No Credit," and for students in second through eighth grades, an "Unsatisfactory" or "Fail" will be replaced with "Not Completed."

Students who receive these "incomplete" grades will still be able to continue on to the next grade level.

