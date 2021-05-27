Stephen Hawking's archive and office acquired by UK cultural giants

(CNN) Two major cultural institutions in Britain have obtained renowned physicist Stephen Hawking's office and archive in a £4.2 million ($5.9 million) deal on behalf of the country.

The gift was described by the UK's Science Museum as a "once-in-a-lifetime" acquisition and covers thousands of papers, personal letters and mementos of Hawking's undergraduate life.

The museum and Cambridge University Library (UL) announced the deal on Wednesday, during a gathering attended by Lucy and Tim Hawking, two of the late scientist's children and Britain's Minister for Digital and Culture Caroline Dinenage.

The landmark acquisition comes after an "Acceptance in Lieu" agreement, a government scheme in the UK where people can pay their inheritance tax bill by "transferring important cultural, scientific or historic objects and archives to the nation," according to Arts Council England.

An early generation voice synthesizer box used by Hawking.

In a statement, the Science Museum said the acquired contents contained a "treasure trove of archive papers and personal objects."

