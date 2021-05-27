Scientists are zapping clouds with electricity to make rain

By Stephanie Bailey, CNN

Updated 4:08 AM ET, Thu May 27, 2021

Drones will give clouds an electrical charge in an attempt to create rainfall.
Drones will give clouds an electrical charge in an attempt to create rainfall.

(CNN)With a harsh, desert climate and an average rainfall of just four inches (10 cm) a year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) needs more freshwater. In search of a solution, it has been funding science projects from around the world to try to make it rain.

One of these projects involves using catapults to launch small unmanned aircraft which zap clouds with an electric charge.
A team of scientists from the University of Reading, in the UK, initially proposed the idea in 2017. Now, the custom-built drones will soon begin tests near Dubai.
    The idea is that charging droplets in clouds will make them more likely to fall as rain.
      &lt;strong&gt;&lt;em&gt;Scroll through to see innovative drones around the world. &lt;/em&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Parrot&#39;s Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal drone can provide a live feed identifying heat signatures, such as those given off by a human body, or the hot spots of a burning building. As an inspection tool manually controlled by humans, it can be used by first-responders and in disaster-relief efforts. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/25/technology/parrot-bebop-pro-thermal-search-rescue-agriculture/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      Scroll through to see innovative drones around the world.
      Parrot's Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal drone can provide a live feed identifying heat signatures, such as those given off by a human body, or the hot spots of a burning building. As an inspection tool manually controlled by humans, it can be used by first-responders and in disaster-relief efforts. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 19
      No gravity? No problem. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency&#39;s JEM Internal Ball was dispatched to the International Space Station in June 2017 to take photos and videos of astronauts at work. If that sounds like vanity, it&#39;s estimated ISS occupants spend approximately 10% of their working hours photographing their findings. &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/07/18/tech/cute-japanese-space-drone/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      JEM Internal BallNo gravity? No problem. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's JEM Internal Ball was dispatched to the International Space Station in June 2017 to take photos and videos of astronauts at work. If that sounds like vanity, it's estimated ISS occupants spend approximately 10% of their working hours photographing their findings. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 19
      Capable of speeds of 100 kmph (62 mph), Delft Technical University&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.tudelft.nl/en/ide/research/research-labs/applied-labs/ambulance-drone/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ambulance drone&lt;/a&gt; prototype carries a defibrillator which can be dispatched for use in the event of a heart attack. &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/10/09/health/ambulance-drone-teching-care-of-your-health/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      Ambulance DroneCapable of speeds of 100 kmph (62 mph), Delft Technical University's ambulance drone prototype carries a defibrillator which can be dispatched for use in the event of a heart attack. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 19
      Honeybee decline is a worrying issue, integral as they are to pollination. Industrial design major Anna Haldewang has developed a drone called Plan Bee, which mimics the action of a bee, sucking pollen from one plant and expelling it onto others to enable cross-pollination. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/15/technology/bee-drone-pollination/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;strong&gt;more. &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      Plan BeeHoneybee decline is a worrying issue, integral as they are to pollination. Industrial design major Anna Haldewang has developed a drone called Plan Bee, which mimics the action of a bee, sucking pollen from one plant and expelling it onto others to enable cross-pollination. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 19
      A rendering of a DP Cargospeed route with drones and trucks working within the supply chain. Drone delivery services are taking off in Dubai, and are just one way drones are becoming integrated into everyday life.
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      DP CargospeedA rendering of a DP Cargospeed route with drones and trucks working within the supply chain. Drone delivery services are taking off in Dubai, and are just one way drones are becoming integrated into everyday life.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 19
      In January 2018 in New South Wales, Australia, the Little Ripper UAV proved vital in rescuing two men caught in rough surf. Lifeguards used the drone to drop an inflatable life preserver in minutes, which the swimmers clung on to to make it to shore. &lt;a href=&quot;/2018/01/18/tech/drone-rescue-swimmers-australia/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      The Little Ripper UAV In January 2018 in New South Wales, Australia, the Little Ripper UAV proved vital in rescuing two men caught in rough surf. Lifeguards used the drone to drop an inflatable life preserver in minutes, which the swimmers clung on to to make it to shore. Read more.

      Hide Caption
      6 of 19
      In extreme sports, headcams are so passé. The Airdog ADII drone will follow riders on snow, water, dirt track -- wherever -- using a GPS-enabled wristband capturing aerial shots while you make your aerial moves. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/07/12/technology/airdog-drone-adii/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      Airdog ADIIIn extreme sports, headcams are so passé. The Airdog ADII drone will follow riders on snow, water, dirt track -- wherever -- using a GPS-enabled wristband capturing aerial shots while you make your aerial moves. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 19
      Dubai is a playground for future transport prototypes. The 18-rotor autonomous Volocopter was trialled in the emirate in 2017 and reportedly has a flight time of 30 minutes and cruising speed of 30 mph -- enough to get you from the airport to the Burj Al Arab with time to spare.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;/2017/11/29/middleeast/dubai-transport-revolution-global-gateway-episode-four/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      VolocopterDubai is a playground for future transport prototypes. The 18-rotor autonomous Volocopter was trialled in the emirate in 2017 and reportedly has a flight time of 30 minutes and cruising speed of 30 mph -- enough to get you from the airport to the Burj Al Arab with time to spare. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 19
      Amazon has been making significant headway in drone deliveries, with the first drop in the UK occurring in &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/amazon-drone-delivery/index.html&quot;&gt;2016&lt;/a&gt;. In 2017 a patent application emerged showing details of a system for safe air drop in back yards -- even involving tiny parachutes. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/14/technology/amazon-drone-patent/index.html&quot;&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      Amazon Prime AirAmazon has been making significant headway in drone deliveries, with the first drop in the UK occurring in 2016. In 2017 a patent application emerged showing details of a system for safe air drop in back yards -- even involving tiny parachutes. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 19
      Amazon isn&#39;t the only delivery company dipping into drones. UPS demonstrated a human-drone tag team system with integrated storage and launch facilities built into one of their iconic brown vans. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/21/technology/ups-drone-delivery/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
      Photos: How drones are changing lives
      UPSAmazon isn't the only delivery company dipping into drones. UPS demonstrated a human-drone tag team system with integrated storage and launch facilities built into one of their iconic brown vans. Read more.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 19