(CNN) —

With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to update a room, change out your decor for something lighter and brighter or just scoop up some new outdoor furniture. With that in mind, we found the best deals at the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale, including major appliances from $199, up to 35% off grills and fire pits and up to 40% off kitchen upgrades and outdoor structures.

We’ve scoured the reviews and rounded up 21 of the company’s top-rated and bestselling buys that are not just major bargains but will also help make your summer a lot more fun. Read on for all the details.

Gold Flamingo Cain 6-Drawer Dresser ($759.99, originally $1,080; wayfair.com)

Give your bedroom a dose of glamour with this stunning six-drawer glass dresser that will store your clothing in style.

Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed ($167.49, originally $196.82; wayfair.com)

Available in three neutral shades, this understated and highly rated bed will add a new level of chic to your bedroom.

August Grove Skeen Open-Frame Headboard ($114.99, originally $155.99; wayfair.com)

With a lovely antique brown finish welded from metal, this stylish headboard has flowing lines and is strong and sturdy.

Three Posts Vulcan Black Rae 2-Drawer Nightstand ($285.99, originally $339.99; wayfair.com)

Everyone needs a nightstand for a lamp, glass of water and drawer to stash your phone in, and this discounted, clean-lined number is just the thing.

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 70-Inch Wide Outdoor Love Seat With Cushions ($799.99, originally $1,381; wayfair.com)

Available in 12 colorways, give your patio, deck or backyard an upgrade with this comfortable and classy love seat.

Pure Garden 108-Inch Market Umbrella ($49.99, originally $149.99; wayfair.com)

Perfect for small spaces, this Pure Garden half umbrella stands flush against a wall or glass door to act as a DIY awning in your outdoor oasis.

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set With Cushions ($1,059.99, originally $1,838; wayfair.com)

Stretch out in style with this pair of reclining chaise lounge chairs. Available in 12 colorways and crafted with an aluminum frame, each piece is wrapped in resin wicker in a vanilla creme tone to resist weather, water, UV light and rust.

Weber Genesis II Gas Grill ($779, originally $979; wayfair.com)

Memorial Day is the official kickoff date of grilling season, so you know it’s time to get serious about your outdoor cooking game with this highly rated gas grill.

Char-Broil Performance Series Grill With Side Burner ($249.99, originally $279.99; wayfair.com)

Propane more your style? This discounted grill has porcelain-coated cast-iron grates and durable stainless steel burners.

Royal Gourmet 30-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill With Smoker ($117, originally $159.99; wayfair.com)

This versatile charcoal smoker has an offset smoker and temperature gauge and includes porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking grates and a chrome-plated warming rack. Everything you need to get smokin’!

Millwood Pines Jackman Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pit ($132.99, originally $249.99; wayfair.com)

At almost half off, this highly rated fire pit — featuring a spark screen and moon and stars cutouts — is a must-buy for the summer season.

Arlmont & Co Koch Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit ($309.99, originally $469.99; wayfair.com)

This substantial-feeling fire pit has a charming stone base and will create an amazing party mood while keeping you warm on a cool summer night.

Three Posts Milena 2-Drawer Sideboard ($263.99, originally $309.99; wayfair.com)

Add a simple country-inspired touch in your living room, kitchen or dining room with this sideboard that can store dishes, media or whatever you’d like to keep out of sight.

Gold Flamingo Bram 5-Piece Dining Set ($399.99, originally $599.99; wayfair.com)

Choose from five chair colors for this chic and well-priced glass top dining set.

Kelly Clarkson Home Tiphaine Kitchen Island With Faux Marble Top ($1,639.99, originally $3,100; wayfair.com)

Give your kitchen a major update — at a bargain — with this island from Kelly Clarkson’s collection.

Three Posts Huntingdon Tufted Polyester Chesterfield Chair ($253.99, originally $319.99; wayfair.com)

Available in seven colorways, this chic tufted chair with nailhead trim will bring a traditional splash to any room.

Birch Lane Eufaula Genuine Leather Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa ($939.99, originally $4,838.68; wayfair.com)

At over 80% off, this almost 5-star-rated sofa is a steal. You’ll love curling up with the rolled arms of this classic tufted couch.

Gold Flamingo Ryker Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa ($849.99, originally $1,395; wayfair.com)

This velvet upholstered sofa is available in five colors and looks so comfortable. With high shopper ratings, it’s the perfect time to update your living room.

GE Frost-Free Undercounter Upright Freezer ($719.10, originally $799; wayfair.com)

If you’re ready for extra freezer storage that’s simple and energy-efficient, snap up this freezer — it’s one of the top-rated appliances on sale. You’ll also get a $100 Wayfair gift card to spend on a future purchase when this product ships.

GE Smart Front-Load Washer and Electric Dryer ($1,798.20, originally $1,998; wayfair.com)

Not only does this washer-dryer set have stellar customer reviews, but you’ll also save $200 on this front-loading duo. Plus, you’ll also get a $100 Wayfair gift card when this product ships.

Cafe Modern Glass Smart Dual Fuel Range ($3,509.10, originally $3,799; wayfair.com)

Another top-rated appliance, this range offers two independent ovens, allowing you to cook a roast and bake a cake at the same time. Don’t forget about that $100 Wayfair gift card once it ships.

For more great Wayfair deals, check out CNN Coupons.