It’s been a long, strange year, but as we tiptoe out of our pandemic bubbles, Memorial Day feels like the perfect time to not only kick summer into high gear but also invest in the homes we’ve spent so, so, so much time inside.

Now through June 9, while supplies last, The Home Depot is celebrating the holiday with savings on power tools, appliances, home improvement items, grills, furnishings, patio furniture and much more. To get you on your way, we’ve rounded up 15 great deals that make investing in a new lawn mower, finally purchasing the fire pit you’ve always wanted or upgrading your outdoor decor an easy decision.

Refrigerators, carpet cleaners, outdoor fountains, smokers? They’re all on sale now, just in time to finally invite your friends and family over at long last.

Large and small appliances

LG Electronics 3-Door Smart French Door Refrigerator ($2,298, originally $3,049; homedepot.com)

Home Depot LG Electronics 3-Door Smart French Door Refrigerator

Enjoy 25% off this bestselling stainless steel refrigerator that allows for quick access with its “InstaView” door-in-door panel that allows you to peek inside without having to open the door. With 26 cubic feet of space, smart technology, dual ice makers and touchpad controls, it’s easy to see why it earns such rave reviews.

Samsung High-Efficiency Platinum Front-Load Washing Machine With Steam ($301, originally $698; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Samsung High-Efficiency Platinum Front-Load Washing Machine With Steam

Time for a washing machine upgrade? Now’s a great time with this model, currently 30% off. Features include steam release that lets you skip the pretreatment step, a large-capacity drum, self-cleaning alerts, 10 preset cycles, five temperature levels and the ability to troubleshoot from a mobile app.

Aria 7-Quart Family-Size Air Fryer ($89.99, originally $139.99; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Aria 7-Quart Family-Size Air Fryer

If it’s small appliances you’re after, scoop up this oilless air fryer, 36% off for Memorial Day. From chicken wings to fish to healthier french fries and even desserts, it’s fast (reaching up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds), it helps reduce fat and grease intake, it comes with a full accessory set (including a two-tier rack, four flat skewers and a baking pan), it has eight built-in presets and it’s dishwasher-safe. Summer dinners are about to get so much easier.

Samsung Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher ($898, originally $1,110; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Samsung Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher

Whisper quiet, a door that automatically opens at the end of the cycle to speed up dry time, a third rack for silverware, a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, smartphone controls, an express cycle and more? No wonder this Samsung dishwasher is one of The Home Depot’s top-rated machines. Pick one up during the store’s Memorial Day sale and save $212 — or 19% — and say hello to sparkling clean dishes and way less time slumped over the sink.

Hoover Professional Series Power Scrub Elite Pet Plus Carpet Cleaner ($149, originally $229; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Hoover Professional Series Power Scrub Elite Pet Plus Carpet Cleaner

Summer doesn’t officially start until June, so you still have time for some serious spring cleaning. This carpet cleaner, now 35% off, is made for cleaning up after pets and includes a quick clean mode, rinse mode, heat drying, a spinning brush system that helps stop odor and bacteria and more.

Patio furniture and decor

Peaktop Glazed Urn Pot Fountain ($79.98, originally $97.56; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Peaktop Glazed Urn Pot Fountain

Bring on the relaxation vibes with this pretty royal blue floor fountain with a glazed pot design complete with built-in LED lights to illuminate its serene display. At 15.35 inches by 15.35 inches by 16.93 inches (not to mention 18% off), it will fit nicely on most porches, patios and lawns. We can feel our stress dissipating already.

Hampton Bay Braxton Park 3-Piece Patio Sectional Sofa ($599, originally $699; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Hampton Bay Braxton Park 3-Piece Patio Sectional Sofa

Get super comfy at home with this bestselling outdoor sectional sofa, now 14% off its regular price. In a vibrant chili red, the sturdy steel set features three pieces — a right arm love seat, left arm love seat and corner seat — with weather-resistant (but not waterproof) cushions.

Flora Bunda Tribal Midcentury Plant Pot Set on Wood Stand ($99.98, originally $129; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Flora Bunda Tribal Midcentury Plant Pot Set on Wood Stand

Spruce up any patio, balcony or porch with this chic and modern midcentury-inspired set of large and small white fiberglass planters in a white tribal design. Now $22 off, move the planters indoors when summer’s over to enjoy them all year long.

Hampton Bay Beachside 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set ($399, originally $499; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Hampton Bay Beachside 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set

Can’t get to the beach? Bring the feel of the beach to you with this rope-look wicker-weave outdoor set, currently 20% off. It comes with a side table with an umbrella hole and two chairs with spill- and fade-resistant cushions.

Fire Sense Dylan Outdoor Round Propane Fire Pit ($431.60, originally $520; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Fire Sense Dylan Outdoor Round Propane Fire Pit

Extend your living space with a fire pit that allows you to stay outside well into the evening without the chill forcing you back in the house. This model, at 17% off, has a split-wood basket-weave motif and an antique bronze finish, making it a worthy addition to contemporary homes. It comes with clear fire glass and a cover — just supply the standard 20-pound propane tank and all the fixins for s’mores, and get that party started.

Grills and power tools

Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($779, originally $829; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill

There’s no better time than Memorial Day weekend to kick off grilling season. And if a new propane gas grill is in order, consider this top-rated model from Weber, 6% off for Memorial Day. It comes with three stainless steel main burners; porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates; and 513 square inches of cooking area, plus a warming rack for 156 more square inches of space to grill and keep your food hot.

Lifesmart Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker ($379, originally $632.21; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Lifesmart Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker

Claim your rightful title as neighborhood barbecue master when you invest in this kamado grill (and save big with 40% off). The heat-retaining ceramic shell makes it ideal for grilling, smoking, roasting, searing, braising and baking, while top and bottom vent controls allow you to regulate the temperature. Bonus: Two bamboo drop-down shelves, a cover and an electric starter are also included. The hardest decision here? Deciding whether you’ll make steaks, ribs or salmon first.

Ryobi 18-Volt One+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit ($199, originally $299; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Ryobi 18-Volt One+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

Planning some home improvement projects this summer? You’ll need the right tools, and this 33% off cordless set — that comes with a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, a two-speed drill/driver, an impact driver, an LED work light and a multi-tool, not to mention batteries, a charger and bag — is sure to get you going on your next DIY journey.

Greenworks Pro Cordless Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower ($599, originally $749; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Greenworks Pro Cordless Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

At a whopping 25 inches wide, this cordless electric mower covers serious lawn, making your cutting time 25% faster. With up to 60 minutes of continuous run time, two included 4.0mAh batteries, smart technology for blade speed and fold handles for easy storage, it makes mowing the lawn much less of a chore. Oh, and during this sale it’s also 20% off.

Graco Magnum X5 Airless Paint Sprayer ($295, originally $329; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Graco Magnum X5 Airless Paint Sprayer

If you’re feeling handy and thinking your home, fence or walls could use a new paint job, this could easily become your new BFF. Made for painting exteriors, interiors, decks and more, the Magnum lets you spray paint directly from a 1- or 5-gallon bucket via a suction tube and lets you get fast, even coverage with no thinning necessary. Start your next home project off right with 10% off this time-saver.

