Apple recently launched the newest iPads, and it’s safe to say we’re more than excited about them. With the new iPadOS, plus Liquid Retina XDR display and 5G connection for the iPad Pro, there are loads of features you’re going to want to take advantage of. You can check out our full review of the newest iPad here.

No matter the tablet you’re using, whether it’s an iPad Air or the 8th Generation iPad, it’s important to pair it with accessories that help you get the most out of the device. So if you’re looking to protect your device with a back-to-front folio case or aiming to expand your functionality using a keyboard and stylus, there’s something out there for everyone. Even if you’re not using the latest and greatest technology, we’ve rounded up all sorts of accessories so no matter which iPad you’re using, we’ve got you covered.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, iPad 11-Inch and iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (starting at $299; amazon.com)

If you’re using an iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third generation or later), this keyboard is a great choice, albeit a pricier one. A highlight of this accessory is its trackpad at the base of the keyboard for easy navigation. Your iPad Pro attaches magnetically and floats just above the keyboard (and you can always adjust the angle so it’s at the perfect viewing level). It’s comes in a white or black finish, and a version for the iPad Pro 11-inch or fourth-generation iPad Air is also available.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro (12.9-Inch and 11-Inch), iPad Air (4th Gen) (starting at $169.98, originally $179; amazon.com)

Apple offers a keyboard and folio in one with this case. It’s compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third, fourth and fifth generations) with versions available for the fourth-generation iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s a full keyboard with no pairing or charging required. The cover is lightweight and durable and securely locks in your iPad. It comes in a sleek black that pairs well with any tech accessory aesthetic.

Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard ($79.99; satechi.net)

Compatible with all iPad Pro models, this backlit keyboard offers a full numeric keyboard that sits separately from your tablet. If you weren’t looking for your keyboard to be part of your case, this is a great choice. It pairs with your device via Bluetooth and can also be connected to multiple devices — not to mention switching between devices is as simple as the tap of a button. It’s a great pick if you’re using your iPad Pro as a second screen while working from home.

Pro Keys Bluetooth Keyboard ($169.99; zagg.com)

Zagg’s protective cases make their way to your iPad with this keyboard folio. It offers up to 6.6-foot drop protection as well as a full Bluetooth keyboard (which is detachable from the case). It has backlit keys, a rechargeable battery and a holder for your Apple Pencil. This keyboard is designed for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

Slim Folio (starting at $79.99; logitech.com)

Adding a keyboard to your iPad is super easy with this choice from Logitech. It connects via Bluetooth and features an auto on/off function to save battery. It’s available in two colors (graphite and black) for iPad Air (third generation) and iPad (fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth generations). It also has a convenient holder for your stylus and two different angles for screen height.

Folio Touch ($159.99; logitech.com)

With an adjustable kickstand, keyboard and high-precision trackpad, this case does it all at a pretty reasonable cost. The keyboard is backlit for functionality and is designed to be as close to a laptop typing experience as possible. It instantly pairs with your iPad via the Smart Connector (which is also how the folio is powered) so you don’t have to connect via Bluetooth. It even offers an open side to quick charge your Apple Pencil.

Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-Inch iPad Air) ($72.99, originally $79; amazon.com)

Your iPad Air is super lightweight and portable, which means it needs to be protected while on the go. This single-piece folio covers your iPad from front to back to help protect from damage, scratches and spills. It’ll automatically wake up your iPad from sleep mode when you pull back the screen cover (which doubles as a kickstand for whenever you’re bingeing shows, FaceTiming friends or typing). It comes in five solid colors.

Be Kind iPad Impact Case ($79; casetify.com)

This fun and whimsical case is super protective for your iPad. We love Casetify’s Impact case for iPhones, and we were excited to see the case design extended to the iPad lineup. With added cushion on all corners to prevent damage when dropped and a fun graphic on the back, your tablet stays protected and stylish. This case style is available for the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Air 10.9-inch, and for other iPad models it’s available in the same design as a folio case.

Custom iPad Roller Case ($65; casetify.com)

Customizing your iPad folio has never been easier. With this pick from Casetify you can completely personalize your case. Just pick either a black or pink case and then decide from 17 different front colors for your customized text. It offers a pencil holder for your stylus and a camera fold, and it doubles as a kickstand to hold up your screen.

M1 Wireless Mouse ($29.99; satechi.net)

Tiny but mighty, this mouse is great if you’re looking for a more laptop-like experience with your iPad. It connects via Bluetooth for quick and easy pairing. It comes in the same metallic finishes as Apple’s lineup so you’re able to coordinate seamlessly. It charges through a USB-C cable and has a modern, ergonomic design.

Apple Pencil ($94, originally $99; amazon.com)

The first-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the third-generation iPad Air, fifth-generation iPad Mini, sixth- and seventh-generation iPad, first- and second-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 9.7-inch. This lightweight stylus pairs with your iPad and is compatible with a whole host of apps. It also has tilt and pressure sensitivity for accurate markup. It pairs and charges via Lightning connection.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) ($124.98; amazon.com)

An updated version of Apple’s original Pencil, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly. It’s designed for the iPad Pro (12.9-inch, third and fourth generations, and 11-inch first and second generations ) and iPad Air (fourth generation) models. The Apple Pencil will also attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging). You can seamlessly switch between tools with an intuitive touch surface that supports double tapping.

Logitech Crayon for iPad ($69.99; logitech.com)

Cheaper than the Apple Pencil, the Logitech Crayon is another great stylus option, and it’s compatible with iPads from 2018 and later. If you’re annotating documents, drawing or editing photos on your iPad, you’ll want a precise stylus like this one. It charges via a Lightning cable and shuts off automatically after 30 minutes of inactivity.

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch ($69.99; zagg.com)

Your 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen provides a stunning display, so you’ll probably want to keep it looking like new with another layer of protection. This pick from Zagg is made from an aluminosilicate glass that’s scratch- and shatter-resistant and even includes an Eyesafe blue-light filter to help prevent eye strain while using your tablet.

Alpha Glass Screen Protector for iPad Mini (5th Gen) ($49.95; otterbox.com)

A tempered glass screen protector, this pick from OtterBox keeps your iPad Mini screen safe from scratches and shatters. It also resists fingerprints all the while maintaining touch sensitivity. We love OtterBox’s iPhone screen protectors, and its iPad screen protector selection is no different.

Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad ($59.99; amazon.com)

This stand works with all iPad models except for the iPad Mini. It folds flat and fits into a travel sleeve, so it’s great for on-the-go use or storing in your desk drawer at the end of a workday. You can angle your iPad at the height that’s best for whatever your use may be, and it’s also super lightweight, making it a great portable stand option.

Logitech Base Charging Stand ($99.99; logitech.com)

Holding your iPad at a 70-degree angle for an optimal experience, this pick doubles as both a stand and charger for your device by connecting to the 3 Pin Smart Connector on your iPad. It’s compatible with the iPad (seventh generation), iPad Air (third generation) and iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 10.2-inch and 12.9-inch (first and second generation).

Aluminum Desktop Stand ($44.99; satechi.net)

This collapsible stand keeps your iPad at whatever height is best for you and your desired function. It’s got a chic, metallic finish that looks nice on a desktop, and it easily stores away when not in use. It’s compatible for all iPad models (and iPhones for a bonus). Use it when working, streaming your favorite shows or on video calls with your family and friends.

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($67.11; amazon.com)

This adapter allows you to connect your iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch models to a standard USB 3.0 plug, an HDMI cord and another USB-C charging cable. You can use it to mirror your iPad display on your Mac or TV display. It’s a small but powerful port-expanding hub that lets you further the functionality of your iPad Pro.

Aluminum Type-C Multiport Hub ($59.99; satechi.net)

If your iPad uses a USB-C charging port, this is a great hub to add port expansion. You’re adding one USB-C charging port, an HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port and an auxiliary cord port. With it, you can connect your iPad Pro to all sorts of peripheral devices.

Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

Our top pick for the best portable charger, this 13,000mAh power bank packs a punch in terms of battery and charging speed. It’s great to keep on the go with you if you’re using your iPad throughout the day without access to a standard charger or traveling. You’ll need a USB-A to Lightning or USB-C cable (depending on your iPad’s charging port). Plus, it comes in fun colors for a pop of brightnessr to your accessory lineup.

Anker Powerline 6-Foot Lightning to USB Cable ($14.99; amazon.com)

One of our recommendations when it comes to MFi Certified cables, the Powerline Lightning cable delivers a safe and efficient charge to your iPad. In our testing we liked the durability of the cable, and the thicker design helps prevent any wire tangling.

Apple USB-C Charge Cable ($18.48; amazon.com)

Apple’s USB-C charging cable is a no-brainer pairing when it comes to charging your iPad Pro or iPad Air. It’s got a USB-C plug on either end and can charge not only your iPad but your MacBook as well. It delivers a safe and efficient charge, and its 2-meter length makes it extra functional, as you can be a good distance from a wall plug.

USB-C Charger RAVPower 30-Watt 2-Port Fast Charger ($15.99; amazon.com)

Charge your iPad using either a USB-A cable or USB-C cable with this dual port wall plug. It’s meant to deliver a safe charge and is roughly 33% smaller than Apple’s traditional plug. It delivers up to an 18-watt charge via the USB-C port and a 12-watt charge through the USB-A port. You’ll have to purchase cables separately.

Anker Nano USB-C Charger ($16.99; amazon.com)

This USB-C wall plug is at the top of our list for the best iPhone 12 chargers because it delivers a super-quick charge and is super small, saving both wall plug space in your home and packing space in your bag when you take it on the go with you, measuring only 1 inch on all sides. Cables are sold separately.