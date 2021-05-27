(CNN) —

Ring in the long weekend with Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale. The retailer is currently offering stellar savings on top-selling electronic devices from smart assistants to robot vacuums.

If you’ve already automated your smart home, fret not! You can use your freed-up hands to create stunning meals with all-in-one kitchen appliances that save precious counter space. These multifunctional machines make it easy to meal prep for a variety of dishes that will wow guests and clean up with ease.

Best Buy is also slashing prices on essential large appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners and laundry equipment. We’re breaking down the best deals below so you can spend less time researching products and more time enjoying your extra day off.

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Package With Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($2,564, originally $2,849; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Whirlpool - 25.1 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator - Stainless steel

Give your kitchen a much-needed face-lift with Whirlpool’s spacious and affordable appliance collection. Bundled together, you’ll save more than $285 and score free delivery on this four-piece package that includes a stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator with an ample organization system, multi-cycle dishwasher, freestanding electric range and over-the-range microwave complete with fan. If you’re looking for more feature-loaded hardware, Best Buy is offering rollbacks on other configurations from Samsung, KitchenAid and more.

LG Electronics High-Efficiency Smart Top-Load Washer and Dryer Bundle ($1,399, originally $1,798; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy LG Electronics High-Efficiency Smart Top-Load Washer and Dryer Bundle

Upgrade your laundry experience with this smart washer and dryer combo from LG. Packing a generous capacity of 5 cubic feet and TurboWash3D technology, the washer is capable of thoroughly cleansing a mountain of dirty clothes within minutes. Smart technology allows you to start a cycle using LG’s SmartThinQ phone app or preferred virtual assistant and sends alerts to connected devices when a load is finished. After transferring your freshly washed clothes to the dryer, a built-in sensor system adjusts drying times based on moisture level readings to ensure perfectly dry laundry every time.

LG Smart Window Air Conditioner ($421.99, originally $489; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy LG Smart Window Air Conditioner

It’s rare to find an air conditioner in stock these days, especially at a discount. LG’s smart window air conditioner will keep your place cool and connected via the same SmartThinQ app used by the washer and dryer above. You can monitor room temperatures, view the condition of your filter and make adjustments via the app or a compatible smart assistant. With 12,000 BTUs of cooling power, you’ll be able to keep your room ice cold all summer long. If you’re not into living inside of an igloo, there are three different fan-only speeds to optimize air circulation.

Shark AI Robot Vacmop Pro Robot Vacuum & Mop ($349.99, originally $479.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Shark AI Robot Vacmop Pro Robot Vacuum & Mop

Shark’s Vacmop Pro is an automated cleaning solution that combines a powerful suction vacuum with a sonic mop. At $130 off, this fully loaded robotic vacuum will have your floors spic-and-span with minimal effort on your part. Sonic mopping breaks down messes at 100 scrubs per minute, while the vacuum sucks up debris and pet hair. A self-cleaning brushroll keeps the bot functioning at peak performance by preventing hair from getting tangled up with the internal components. With the SharkClean app you’re able to set up cleaning times, routes and room barriers.

Instant Ace Nova Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender ($79.99, originally $119; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Instant Ace Nova Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender

If you have a penchant for mixing, blending and pureeing foods, then you’ll need this Ace Nova kitchen system from the makers of the famed Instant Pot. With a 56-ounce container, you’ll be able to make enough food for the whole family. In addition to 10 customizable speeds, eight preset smart programs ensure an even blend whether you’re making smoothies or soup. Solid ingredients are no match for the Ace Nova’s 1,100-watt motor, liquifying solids into juice with a smooth consistency in no time. Touch-sensitive controls with LCD display, two hours of automatic “keep warm” functionality and easy cleanup are just cherries on top of this sweet deal. Snag it now while it’s 33% off.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee Maker With Milk Frother ($189.99, originally $219; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee Maker With Milk Frother

For those who can’t function without their daily caffeine fix, Keurig’s K-Cafe is an advanced coffee, latte and cappuccino maker. Operating the machine is dead simple, thanks to straightforward controls and a smart start feature. The system heats itself up before brewing to remove wait times before selecting your cup size. If your household has more than one coffee connoisseur, the 60-ounce water reservoir has everyone covered with the ability to brew up to six cups of java. You can put the $30 you save toward some delicious K-Cup flavors like Dunkin’s dreamy original blend pods.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven ($209.99, originally $229.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

Tired of busting out multiple appliances to make a complete meal? Save space, time and effort with this 8-in-1 multi-appliance from Ninja. Mixing the most useful cooking tools into a single form factor, you’ll have access to an air fryer, convection oven, toaster and more, complete with an extra-large capacity. The culinary world is your oyster with endless functionalities at your fingertips; you’ll be able to air-fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, roast and toast using 1,800 watts of power for an even cook on each dish. When you’re done using the Foodi, it flips up and away for easy storage against your backsplash. From chicken tenders to pizza, we think this space-saver will quickly become a staple appliance.

