Monkeys change 'accents' when under social and environmental pressure

(CNN) If you've ever changed your behavior due to social pressure, it appears you're not alone.

Monkeys entering the territory of a different species adapt their primate calls to help them better understand one another, according to new research.

The study, published in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology, examines the behavior of 15 groups of pied tamarins and red-handed tamarins living in Brazil's Amazon rainforest.

The red-handed animals have "greater vocal flexibility" and use calls more often than pied tamarins, according to a statement from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), which was involved in the research.

Pied tamarins use a long call to communicate, unlike the other group.

Read More