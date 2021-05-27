Thousands flee Goma as threat of another volcanic eruption looms

Sake, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (CNN) Tens of thousands of people are trying to escape the Congolese city of Goma after authorities issued an evacuation order warning that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano could erupt again.

At least 31 people have died and 30,000 were forced to flee their homes when the volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) first erupted over the weekend.

Since then, the area has experienced a series of earthquakes and tremors, some that were felt as far away as the Rwandan capital of Kigali, 65 miles from the volcano in the Virunga National Park.

Significant cracks in the ground -- some stretching the entire width of the road, others in the walls of buildings -- have begun to appear. A resident told CNN that some of his neighbors in high-rise buildings have fled their homes out of fear that they might collapse.

People look at a crack on the road caused by earth tremors following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday, May 26.

"The data from seismic activity indicates the presence of magma beneath the urban area of Goma and beneath the Kivu lake," the military governor of North Kivu province, General Constant Ndima, said during a news conference on Thursday.

