AP People attend the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, it was the first time the Olympics had ever been held in Asia.

And they weren't actually held during the summer. The Games took place in October that year to avoid the heat and humidity of the summer months and the typhoon season in September.

Japan would later host two Winter Olympics — in 1972 and 1998 — before Tokyo was awarded the Summer Games again for 2020. The 2020 Games were moved to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.