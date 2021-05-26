People attend the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
The last time the Olympics were in Tokyo

Updated 7:59 PM ET, Wed May 26, 2021

When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, it was the first time the Olympics had ever been held in Asia.

And they weren't actually held during the summer. The Games took place in October that year to avoid the heat and humidity of the summer months and the typhoon season in September.

Japan would later host two Winter Olympics — in 1972 and 1998 — before Tokyo was awarded the Summer Games again for 2020. The 2020 Games were moved to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Torchbearers run through the rain on their way to the National Stadium in Tokyo in October 1964.
A woman wears traditional clothing at the opening ceremony on October 10, 1964.
The Olympic rings are drawn in the sky by Blue Impulse, the Japanese Air Force's aerobatics team, during the opening ceremony.
Yoshinori Sakai carries the torch up the stairs to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. Sakai was born in Hiroshima, Japan, on the day the first atomic bomb devastated the city,
Gymnasts perform during the opening ceremony.
American sprinter Edith McGuire, left, wins the 200-meter dash during the Tokyo Games. She also won silver in the 100 meters.
Italian athletes tour Tokyo during the Games.
A pole vaulter clears the bar during competition.
German fencer Walter Kostner goes airborne during a match against Poland's Jerzy Pawlowski.
Athletes talk across a fence separating the male and female sections of the Olympic Village.
A medal ceremony is held after a kayaking event in Sagamihara, Japan.
Athletes clear the last hurdle in the 110-meter event. American Hayes Jones, bottom right, won the gold.
