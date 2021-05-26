Antarctic seals are helping scientists learn more about melting glaciers

Antarctica's hostile environment makes it an incredibly challenging place for humans to work -- which is why researchers have enlisted the help of seals. Scientists from the Seal Mammal Research Unit at St Andrews University in Scotland have attached small devices to seals, which collect data year-round.

Photos: These seals are helping scientists gather data in Antarctica

In 2014, seals were tagged in the Amundsen Sea in West Antarctica, to gather more data about the rapidly melting Pine Island Glacier. Researchers tagged 14 seals in this first trip -- seven Weddell seals and seven elephant seals -- with smartphone-sized devices to track data on depth, temperature and salinity of the water.