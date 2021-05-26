2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing. The games are scheduled to take place February 4-20, 2022. The Paralympics are scheduled to take place March 4-13, 2022.



Facts

Beijing is the capital of China, and its population is over 20 million. It is one of the largest cities in the world.

Beijing is the first city ever to host both the summer and winter Olympic Games. The 2008 Summer Olympics were also held in Beijing.

In total, 13 venues, split between the zones of Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing , will be used during the 17 days of the Games. One new venue, the National Speed Skating Oval, was built in Beijing, and existing venues are being renovated for the Games.