The Vessel in New York is reopening, focusing on suicide prevention after three young adults took their own lives there

(CNN) One of New York City's newer tourist attractions is reopening to the public with a focus on suicide prevention after three young adults took their own lives there over the last year.

The Vessel will reopen with new safety measures in place, such as increased security, and buddy system and mental health resources signage.

Hudson Yards is also tripling the staff and security and "installing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline signage and messaging developed in partnership with Born This Way, an organization committed to supporting the wellness of young people, at the entrance to the attraction and on all Vessel tickets," the statement said.

So if you're thinking about going alone, grab a friend to accompany you. Visitors won't be able to explore solo, according to the new regulations.

