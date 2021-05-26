Former Penn State President Graham Spanier will start prison sentence on July 9, judge rules

(CNN) Graham Spanier, the former Pennsylvania State University president convicted of one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the Jerry Sandusky scandal, will start his two-month prison sentence on July 9, according to court records and the state attorney general's office.

Spanier, 72, along with two other administrators, failed to report an allegation from 2001 that Sandusky, by then a former assistant football coach who still had access to campus, was molesting boys, a jury found in 2017.

Spanier, who was PSU president from 1995 to 2011, was acquitted of more serious charges including criminal conspiracy and a felony count of child endangerment.

Spanier also will serve two months of house arrest and 200 hours of community service after the two-month prison term, according to Molly Stieber, spokesperson for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

If a judge does not add more prison or house arrest time to his sentence, Spanier will serve a two-year probation term, she said.

