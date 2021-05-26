Ohio town votes to become 'sanctuary city for the unborn'

(CNN) The city council in Lebanon, Ohio, voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass an ordinance that outlawed abortion in the town.

The ordinance declares Lebanon a "sanctuary city for the unborn," with abortion punishable with six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to the city council. It takes effect immediately.

The vote took place after four hours of public comment and debate.

Lebanon is the first city in Ohio to become such a city, according to the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn initiative.

The city's mayor and vice mayor did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

Read More