10-month-old killed by family dogs in North Carolina, authorities say

(CNN) A 10-month-old baby briefly left unattended by her father at their North Carolina home was killed Tuesday night by a pair of family Rottweilers, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tried unsuccessfully to revive the child, officials said.

"Anytime that a young child like that passes, or any child, it's very hard on us all, because we all have children," Johnson told WTVD.

It's unclear whether the father will face charges.

The dogs are in animal control custody, according to Johnson, who said he was not aware of previous complaints involving the dogs.

Willow Spring is about 15 miles south of Raleigh.