More than 100 vehicles have been struck by projectiles along a busy Southern California freeway

(CNN) Authorities are investigating more than 100 reports of vehicles being struck by projectiles along a busy Southern California freeway over the last month.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez told CNN the shootings, believed to be from a BB or pellet gun, have been reported on the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.

Damage from the shootings has ranged from shattered windows and windshields to vehicle body damage. At least one person suffered a minor injury in one incident, California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas told CNN last week.

"It's a huge safety issue," Olivas said. "That's a very shocking event to happen while you're driving along, and could cause a driver to lose control or create an even worse situation."

A CHP vehicle was among those hit in a shooting in Santa Ana.

