Sasha Johnson: Five arrested in connection with shooting of British BLM activist

London (CNN) London police have arrested five men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of three, has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession with the intent to supply class A drugs, according to a Wednesday statement from Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard.

Three men -- aged 18, 19 and 28 -- were arrested on suspicion of affray (a group fight) and possession with intent to supply class B drugs, while a fifth man, who is 25, was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police, the statement said.

"While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made. However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police," Leonard said. He added that all five men remain in custody.`

