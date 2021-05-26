Ancient Judeans ate non-kosher seafood, fish bones show

(CNN) Ancient Judeans ate non-kosher fish at a time when it was thought to have been prohibited in the Bible, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed ancient fish bones from 30 archeological sites in areas that are now part of Israel and Egypt, dating from the Late Bronze Age (1550-1130 B.C.) to the end of the Byzantine period in 640 A.D.

The main principles of Jewish dietary law are laid down in the Chumash, or written Torah -- thought by many scholars to have been compiled during the Persian era (539-332 B.C.) and based on long-held traditions.

Observant Jews still comply with kosher requirements as laid out in the book -- including the requirement that any fish consumed must have fins and easily detached scales.

After analyzing fish bones at many Judean sites dating to the Iron Age (1130-586 B.C.) -- including at the Judean capital city of Jerusalem -- researchers found a significant proportion of non-kosher fish remains, such as catfish and shark.

