(CNN) Hours before the first rockets were fired toward Jerusalem two weeks ago, the bloc of political parties trying to oust long-term Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power was cautiously optimistic. The group, led by former TV anchor Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party, would be able to form a government within a week or two, or so they thought.

But then just after 6 p.m. on May 10, Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Israel, setting off air raid sirens not heard in Jerusalem for years. Soon after, Israel launched airstrikes against what it said were militant targets in Gaza. A bloody 11-day conflict was set in motion and the landscape of Israeli politics shifted.

Two days later, Naftali Bennett, the leader of the small right wing party Yamina, announced he could no longer negotiate with Lapid's "change" coalition, because it would rely on the participation of a small Islamist party called Ra'am. Without Bennett, Lapid's bloc would be short of the numbers needed to form a government.

"If it were not for the eruption of violence, then probably today we would have a different government in place," said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute.

If Lapid isn't able to form a government by June 2, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will send the mandate to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament where a member would need the backing of at least 61 members to form a government.