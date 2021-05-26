UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus after the teams’ involvement in the European Super League.
The three European giants were part of a group of 12 teams that announced plans to form a breakaway competition in April.
After the new format received heavy criticism, the other nine clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid – quickly reversed course, expressing regret for their actions and recommitting to UEFA club and national team competitions.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus issued a joint statement earlier this month announcing that despite “the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA,” they intended to persevere in seeking a solution to what they call an “unsustainable situation in the football industry.”
European football’s governing body released a statement on Tuesday announcing proceedings against the three teams had been opened “for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.”
The nine clubs which backed out were subsequently ordered to collectively donate 15 million euros ($18.25M) to charities and will forgo five percent of the revenues they would have received from competitions.
UEFA says the clubs have agreed to be fined up to 100 million euros ($121.7M) should they breach their commitments again.
It is unclear at this point what form of punishment may await Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus following UEFA’s disciplinary proceedings.