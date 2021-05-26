'Football is not about pounds, dollars ... it's about flesh and blood, people'

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Liverpool fans show their support prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

ZAGREB, CROATIA - MARCH 18: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts prior to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadion Maksimir on March 18, 2021 in Zagreb, Croatia. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin walks past a sign with the UEFA logo after attending a press conference following a meeting of the executive committee at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland on December 4, 2019. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramón Calderón: Super League 'on its way to becoming a complete botch'

Juventus FC President Andrea Agnelli looks on prior to the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Juventus played behind closed doors on July 7, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan, as the country eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Isha Johansen's rise to FIFA's corridors of power as an African woman

MONTREAL, QC - FEBRUARY 29: Montreal Impact head coach, Thierry Henry, reacts after a victory against New England Revolution during the MLS game at Olympic Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Impact defeated New England Revolution 2-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 09: Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League Group B stage match between Real Madrid and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on December 09, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

These men are looking to help footballers from going broke

Bulgaria's captain Stiliyan Petrov attends a training session at Wembley Stadium, in west London, on September 2, 2010. Bulgaria plays England in a Euro 2012 qualifying match on September 3. AFP PHOTO/IAN KINGTON NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

'What are you doing here?': Lorna Falconer's fight to break football's glass ceiling

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes on the Women's UCL and inspiring the new generation of women footballers

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Emma Hayes, Head Coach of Chelsea Women's celebrates with the trophy and her backroom staff after her teams victory during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Bristol City Women and Chelsea Women at Vicarage Road on March 14, 2021 in Watford, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

This man holds a unique role in world football and it could save the planet

Otto Addo: Dortmund assistant manager paves the way for Black coaches in Germany

TOPSHOT - Lille's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FC Metz) and Lille (LOSC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-les-Metz, eastern France, on April 9, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Where did it all go wrong for the European Super League?

(CNN) —

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus after the teams’ involvement in the European Super League.

The three European giants were part of a group of 12 teams that announced plans to form a breakaway competition in April.

After the new format received heavy criticism, the other nine clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid – quickly reversed course, expressing regret for their actions and recommitting to UEFA club and national team competitions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus issued a joint statement earlier this month announcing that despite “the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA,” they intended to persevere in seeking a solution to what they call an “unsustainable situation in the football industry.”

European football’s governing body released a statement on Tuesday announcing proceedings against the three teams had been opened “for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.”

READ: ESL was three years in making. It took 48 hours to unravel

01:24 - Source: CNN Andrea Agnelli: European Super League can not go ahead

The nine clubs which backed out were subsequently ordered to collectively donate 15 million euros ($18.25M) to charities and will forgo five percent of the revenues they would have received from competitions.

UEFA says the clubs have agreed to be fined up to 100 million euros ($121.7M) should they breach their commitments again.

It is unclear at this point what form of punishment may await Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus following UEFA’s disciplinary proceedings.