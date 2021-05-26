Villarreal defeats Manchester United in dramatic penalty shootout to win Europa League

(CNN) Villarreal won its first major European trophy after defeating Manchester United in a marathon penalty shootout in the UEFA Europa League final.

With the game poised at 1-1 after extra-time, United goalkeeper David de Gea missed the decisive penalty after all previous 21 penalties had been scored, including by De Gea's opposite number, Gerónimo Rulli.

The dramatic conclusion in Gdansk, Poland, also handed Villarreal coach Unai Emery a fourth Europa League trophy after he won three consecutive titles with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016.

United was the favorite to win the final having finished second in this season's English Premier League, while Villarreal finished seventh in Spain's La Liga.

