When it comes to cleaning, you’re either a Monica or a Joey; there’s no in-between. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no doubt that a powerful and versatile tool will make the job easier, less stressful and, dare we say it, maybe even a little fun.
Enter: Samsung’s Jet™ Cordless Stick vacuum series. The sleek, lightweight vacuums — which all weigh in at less than 6 pounds — allow you to easily make your way around the house without being yanked back by a limiting cord. All of the high-tech vacuums can handle hardwood, tile and carpeting with intense, uninterrupted suction power and boast an impressive battery life without compromising on appearance or breaking the bank. With this mighty and highly maneuverable vacuum, everything from window blinds to pet hair to under-the-couch dust bunnies can be taken care of in one fell swoop.
Plus, the vacuum itself is exceptionally clean. Not only is it equipped with a five-layer filtration system — which improves the air quality by capturing pet dander, pollen and other nonliving allergens — but it doubles down on cleanliness by cleaning itself while tidying the house through its clog-reducing technology that reduces buildup in the filter.
Here is the full lineup of vacuums in the Jet™ Stick series, guaranteed to elevate your cleaning experience.
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum With Dual Charging Station ($649; samsung.com)
Sitting at the top of the line is the Jet™ 90, which is the only vacuum in the series that’s equipped with a self-standing dual-battery charging station. The charging station can charge two batteries at once, and each battery can last up to 60 minutes. In other words, this vacuum offers extended cleaning time, which proves to be useful if you have a large space to tidy up. The Jet™ 90 is also the only vacuum that boasts a convenient telescopic pipe that adjusts to four different lengths. This feature, combined with the 180-degree swivel head, makes it easier and more comfortable to clean even the tightest spaces.
Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum With Long-Lasting Battery ($499; samsung.com)
The Jet™ 75 also boasts a lightweight and maneuverable design. With this vacuum, you can get one full hour of uninterrupted cleaning time before you need to recharge. Plus, by using the various included accessories — including a combination tool, a long-reach crevice tool and a mini motorized tool — you can come up with a combination that better equips you for the task at hand. The Jet™ 75 comes in a sleek Titan ChroMetal with a teal silver filter.
Jet™ 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum With Lightweight Design ($399; samsung.com)
Say goodbye to your pet hair-covered belongings — the Jet™ 70 is designed to handle pet hair and dander with its powerful suction. Along with the same accessories that come with the other Jet Stick vacuums, this vacuum has everything you need to get the job done and get rid of pet hair for good. This vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes without being recharged.
Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum ($329; samsung.com)
Equipped with the same accessories and tools to make vacuuming a breeze, the Jet™ 60 makes cleaning more efficient than ever. With the mini motorized tool in particular, this vacuum can be transformed into a powerful handheld device that makes it easier to get a closer clean on furniture. The cherry on top of this handy tool is that it comes in a refreshing rose gold color, so it won’t look like an eyesore if it’s sitting out.
Pair your Jet™ Stick with a Samsung Clean Station™ for a complete cleaning solution. Plus, save 35% when you bundle either a Jet™ Stick, Clean Station and battery or a Jet™ Stick and battery.