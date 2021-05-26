(CNN) —

From candles and blankets to workout gear, Target is pretty much a haven for all of our favorite things. And big news, everyone: The retailer is equally on point when it comes to the great outdoors.

Because if you’re like us, the more time you spend outside — whether it be lounging on your sprawling patio or getting some fresh air on your high-rise balcony — the more you realize your space needs some sprucing up.

Check out our favorite picks below, and peruse all of Target’s outdoor home haul here.

Sun Squad Reversible Cabana Striped Beach Towel ($12; target.com)

Target Sun Squad Reversible Cabana Striped Beach Towel

Cabana stripes will never go out of style. Whether they harken the French Riviera for you or, um, the “Beverly Hills 90210” beach club scene (yes, for us), the crisp look of a thick stripe is timeless — which is exactly why we’re obsessed with these oversized terry beach towels that come in four colorways and are reversible too. Time to stock up, people!

Threshold Shawboro Adirondack Chair ($200; target.com)

Target Threshold Shawboro Adirondack Chair

This classic Adirondack chair is a must-have. Perfect for stately lawns and city balconies alike, the chair is completely eco-friendly, crafted from Polywood lumber, which is a blend of plastics from recycled milk bottles and detergent jugs. The best part, however, is how low-maintenance the chair is — weather-resistant and boasting color-stay technology, it doesn’t need to be painted, sanded or anything else to maintain its crisp and clean appearance.

Opalhouse Outdoor Pouf ($65; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Outdoor Pouf

Chock-full of boho details, this pouf is a great way to add a splash of color into your outdoor living room. Use it as additional seating, a footrest or even as a makeshift side table.

Threshold Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug (starting at $25; target.com)

Target Threshold Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug

The best way to tie together your outdoor space is with an area rug, and this buffalo plaid option will get the job done. Fade- and stain-resistant, the synthetic fiber rug is sure to add a preppy look to the area, regardless of whether you opt for the navy or green.

Opalhouse Round Fringed Patio Umbrella ($90; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Round Fringed Patio Umbrella

Oozing with Palm Springs circa 1960 vibes, this bright teal umbrella is guaranteed to be a fun pop of color in your outdoor space — but really, it’s the scalloped edges and fringe detailing for us.

Sun Squad 3-Ring Pool Watermelon ($15; target.com)

Target Sun Squad 3-Ring Pool Watermelon

What’s the solution for those days when it’s too hot to even think? An inflatable pool, that’s what. We love the whimsical watermelon design of this one, which is the perfect size for cooling down a few kids…or maybe one big adult.

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair ($375; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair

Showstopper alert! The perfect summer reading nook — with its very own built-in canopy — this stylish accent chair from Opalhouse is outdoor-ready, thanks to rust- and weather-resistant materials. We love the tassel details, and the fact that the ultra-sturdy steel frame is finished with the look of bamboo.

Smith & Hawken Metal Outdoor Lantern (starting at $55; target.com)

Target Smith & Hawken Metal Outdoor Lantern

Mood lighting is everything. Create a romantic space outside with these gorgeous metal Smith & Hawken outdoor lanterns, which come in three sizes and can be clustered for a centerpiece or placed on the ground for some dramatic low lighting. Bonus: They even look great without a flickering candle!

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Outdoor Rug (starting at $80; target.com)

Target Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Outdoor Rug

Pretty much anything coming out of the Threshold and Studio McGee collab is aces in our book, and that includes this thick-striped rug that — wait for it — is reversible. Denim blue on one side and light gray on the other, you can change up your entire area’s vibe with a quick switcheroo of this chic rug.

Smith & Hawken Blackened Wood Patio Potting Bench ($262.50, originally $350; target.com)

Target Smith & Hawken Blackened Wood Patio Potting Bench

Like something you’d find in a wild English garden, this beautiful potting bench is the perfect place to corral your gardening paraphernalia — or, um, you could turn it into a bar? Or a buffet? Or both!

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Indoor/Outdoor Concrete Basket Planter (starting at $12.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Indoor/Outdoor Concrete Basket Plante

One key detail to making your outdoor space feel homey is adding planters spilling over with florals. We’re obsessed with these faux basket versions from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, because they are actually crafted from concrete, making them ultra sturdy and capable of weathering the great outdoors.

Opalhouse Myrtle 3-Piece Metal Patio Bistro Set ($225, originally $300; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Myrtle 3-Piece Metal Patio Bistro Set

We can never say no to a sweet-as-can-be bistro set, and that includes this one from Opalhouse. Perfect for small spaces — or sprawling patios with many nooks and crannies to fill — the metal set includes two armless chairs and that cute little table.

Sun Squad 2-Wick Americana Citronella Blue Lagoon Candle ($12; target.com)

Target Sun Squad 2-Wick Americana Citronella Blue Lagoon Candle

We’re just going to call a spade a spade: This is the chicest citronella candle we’ve ever seen. Made with essential oils, the candle burns for 40 hours and will *hopefully* keep the mosquitoes away.

Threshold 9-Foot Round Vacation Tropical Patio Umbrella ($90; target.com)

Target Threshold 9-Foot Round Vacation Tropical Patio Umbrella

This umbrella will get you in vacation mode, thanks to its tropical pattern, and because it’s DuraSeason fabric, it’s sure to stand the test of time (read: no fading!). More to know: It’s got tilt functionality that allows you to continue to sit pretty in the shade, even as the sun travels throughout the day.

Opalhouse Textured Stripe Throw Pillow ($20; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Textured Stripe Throw Pillow

If you’ve got a neutral-toned patio set going, outdoor throw pillows are a great way to bring in some accent colors. We love this one for its bright colors and all that fun texture.

Room Essentials Incandescent Outdoor String Lights, 20-Count ($12; target.com)

Target Room Essentials Incandescent Outdoor String Lights, 20-Count

The quickest way to cozy up your outdoor area is with a good ol’ set of bistro lights. Luckily, Target has tons of options. This set is one of the site’s most popular, and we understand why — they look great everywhere. Available in four colors (black, white, a mossy green and a mint green), each strand of lights has 20 bulbs that emit a soft glow.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Bocce Ball Lawn Game Set ($74.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Bocce Ball Lawn Game Set

Lighten your outdoor area’s mood with this colorful (and fun!) bocce set from Hearth & Hand that will get your guests interacting in no time. Our favorite part is that it comes in a retro-looking carrying case for easy storage afterward.

Opalhouse Fringe Hammock ($80; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Fringe Hammock

Summer is all about unwinding, right? Right. Which is exactly why one can never have too many outdoor lounging areas. Enter: this totally playful bohemian hammock. Whether you’re hanging it between trees in your garden or adhering it to walls on your terrace, the cocoon-like seat is going to get you fully relaxed this season.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Mesh & Wood Food Dome ($14.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Mesh & Wood Food Dome

Keep all those pesky mosquitoes off your eats this summer with this mesh food dome. We’ve got a few of these things, and trust us, they’re worth their weight in gold.

Room Essentials 10-Inch Round Dial Thermometer ($10; target.com)

Target Room Essentials 10-Inch Round Dial Thermometer

You know that point of summer when it feels like a million degrees outside? Well, now you and your guests can know exactly how hot it actually is just by glancing at this handy outdoor thermometer dial.

Room Essentials 7-Piece SS Tool Set ($15.99; target.com)

Target Room Essentials 7-Piece SS Tool Set

Throwing a barbecue is going to be very difficult without the proper tools, but fear not: You don’t have to spend a boatload to get exactly what you need. For just 16 bucks, this handsome set includes a spatula with serrated edge, tongs, a fork and four meat skewers.

Threshold Chunky Seagrass Woven Utensil Caddy ($20; target.com)

Target Threshold Chunky Seagrass Woven Utensil Caddy

Trust us: You’ll never, ever regret investing in a utensil caddy, especially one this cute. Ultra useful, the seagrass holder can corral all the forks, knives, spoons and napkins your guests can handle in one tidy space.

Christopher Knight Home Riviera Acacia Wood Patio Bar Cart ($139.99; target.com)

Target Christopher Knight Home Riviera Acacia Wood Patio Bar Cart

The fun never has to stop when you’ve got an awesome outdoor bar cart! We love this chic acacia wood option from Christopher Knight Home because it’s got two tiers for storage/extra tabletop space, not to mention a removable tray. Bonus: Those durable wheels mean you can serve up drinks on the go, from your driveway to your patio and back.