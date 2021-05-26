Gap and Walmart have teamed up to launch Gap Home, a Gap-branded home decor, bedding, tabletop and bath collection set to debut next month.
The collection of more than 400 items, including products made with organic cotton and recycled materials, will be sold exclusively on Walmart.com beginning June 24.
Gap (GPS) has been trying to turn itself around under its CEO Sonia Syngal, who took over last year and has focused on reviving Gap (GPS)’s namesake brand. Part of that effort involves expanding into new areas for sales growth.
Last May, Gap announced a deal with global licensing company IMG to help expand its brand beyond apparel to other categories such as home decor, baby equipment and furniture as a way to grow its market and attract new customers.
Gap Brand CEO Mark Breitbard said Gap Home was the “first foray” into those new areas. “It’s breaking new ground for us. We want to learn fast and think big,” Breitbard said during an interview with CNNBusiness.