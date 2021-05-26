Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

(CNN) Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild in mainland Australia, more than 3,000 years after they died out in the country.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils -- known as joeys -- were born at the 988-acre Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australian NGO Aussie Ark said in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tasmanian devils died out on the mainland after the arrival of dingoes -- a species of wild dog -- and were restricted to the island of Tasmania. However, their numbers suffered another blow from a contagious form of cancer known as Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD), which has killed around 90% of the population since it was discovered in 1996.

Aussie Ark identified the tiny joeys in the mothers' pouches.

Last September, Animal Ark introduced 11 of the creatures back into the wild in mainland Australia , following an earlier trial involving 15 of the marsupials, bringing the total of Tasmanian devils on the mainland to 26.

And now, just months after their release, the creatures have successfully reproduced -- and conservationists have identified the tiny marsupials, which they say are the size of shelled peanuts, inside the pouches of the mothers.

Tasmanian devils are the world's largest carnivorous marsupials and are native apex predators.

