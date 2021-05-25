Maryland man accused of intentionally crashing into police station after trying to run over officers

(CNN) A Maryland man is facing two counts of attempted murder and other charges after allegedly trying to run over police officers and driving his vehicle through the front doors of the station lobby Sunday night, according to information released by the Havre de Grace Police Department.

Police said Monday that Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl, 24, called the police department shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET and said he was going to come there and kill a police officer.

Based on information from the phone call, police determined Kahl was near his home and went to the area.

Officers saw Kahl driving erratically, police said. He struck several parked vehicles and tried to run over officers before driving away.

Kahl drove to the police headquarters, where he struck a parked car, then drove his vehicle into the front doors of the station lobby, police said.

