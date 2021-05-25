Memorial events, marches and White House meeting to mark one year since George Floyd's death

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

Updated 2:32 AM ET, Tue May 25, 2021

Damarra Atkins pays her respects to George Floyd at George Floyd Square on April 23 in Minneapolis.
Damarra Atkins pays her respects to George Floyd at George Floyd Square on April 23 in Minneapolis.

(CNN)It's been a year since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking global protests and supporters, activists and his family will honor Floyd with a series of celebrations of his life and marches Tuesday.

From Dallas to Washington, DC, to Minneapolis, Floyd's name will echo across the country in recognition of a man who has become a symbol in the fight for racial equality and police reform.
Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd, his daughter Gianna Floyd and Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, will visit the White House at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The family meeting will be private so Biden can have a "real conversation and preserve that with the family," press secretary Jen Psaki said.
      "He has a genuine relationship with them, and the courage and grace of this family and especially his daughter Gianna Floyd, has really stuck with the President ..." Psaki said. "So, he's eager to listen to their perspectives and hear what they have to say."
        The family visit will come as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains stalled in the Senate, despite Biden setting an initial goal of having the legislation passed by Tuesday. Psaki said Friday that Biden wants the bill on his desk "as quickly as possible." The bill includes provisions to set up a national registry of police misconduct, a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and an overhaul of qualified immunity for police officers.
          Read More
          Other members of Floyd's family are expected to attend memorial events in Minneapolis on Tuesday, according to a family spokesman. One of those events is a "Celebration of Life" which includes a day of games, food, inflatable attractions for youth and special performances by Grammy Award-winning artists and local talent.
          These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          People hug at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on April 20. It was after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/20/us/derek-chauvin-trial-george-floyd-deliberations/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;guilty of murdering Floyd.&lt;/a&gt;
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          People hug at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on April 20. It was after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 15
          People kneel in front of a Floyd mural during a protest in Manchester, England, on March 27.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          People kneel in front of a Floyd mural during a protest in Manchester, England, on March 27.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 15
          People gather near a Floyd mural in Houston on April 20.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          People gather near a Floyd mural in Houston on April 20.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 15
          A mural honors Floyd and Breonna Taylor in a Detroit parking lot on April 23. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/13/us/louisville-police-emt-killed-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Taylor was killed in March 2020&lt;/a&gt; by police officers executing a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          A mural honors Floyd and Breonna Taylor in a Detroit parking lot on April 23. Taylor was killed in March 2020 by police officers executing a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 15
          James Stapleton embraces his 11-year-old son, Kareem, after they prayed for Floyd at a mural in Denver on April 20.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          James Stapleton embraces his 11-year-old son, Kareem, after they prayed for Floyd at a mural in Denver on April 20.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 15
          People in Nairobi, Kenya, sit near a Floyd mural on April 21. The Swahili word &quot;haki&quot; means &quot;justice.&quot;
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          People in Nairobi, Kenya, sit near a Floyd mural on April 21. The Swahili word "haki" means "justice."
          Hide Caption
          6 of 15
          Shantel Carson and her son, Shavez Alston, pay their respects to Floyd at a memorial in Milwaukee on April 20.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          Shantel Carson and her son, Shavez Alston, pay their respects to Floyd at a memorial in Milwaukee on April 20.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 15
          A man walks past a Floyd mural on an office building in Oakland, California, on March 29.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          A man walks past a Floyd mural on an office building in Oakland, California, on March 29.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 15
          Jarvis Crawford leads a group as they hold up candles during a vigil in Palm Springs, California, on April 21.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          Jarvis Crawford leads a group as they hold up candles during a vigil in Palm Springs, California, on April 21.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 15
          A Floyd mural is seen in the center of Brussels, Belgium, on April 21.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          A Floyd mural is seen in the center of Brussels, Belgium, on April 21.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 15
          A mural depicts Floyd on the side of a supermarket in Brooklyn, New York, on March 9.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          A mural depicts Floyd on the side of a supermarket in Brooklyn, New York, on March 9.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 15
          A woman walks past a Floyd mural in Los Angeles on April 21.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          A woman walks past a Floyd mural in Los Angeles on April 21.
          Hide Caption
          12 of 15
          Two women embrace in Atlanta after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          Two women embrace in Atlanta after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd.
          Hide Caption
          13 of 15
          People walk past a Floyd mural in Bethlehem, West Bank, on March 31.
          Photos: These murals show that George Floyd is not forgotten
          People walk past a Floyd mural in Bethlehem, West Bank, on March 31.
          Hide Caption