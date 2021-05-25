Memorial events, marches and White House meeting to mark one year since George Floyd's death

(CNN) It's been a year since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking global protests and supporters, activists and his family will honor Floyd with a series of celebrations of his life and marches Tuesday.

From Dallas to Washington, DC, to Minneapolis, Floyd's name will echo across the country in recognition of a man who has become a symbol in the fight for racial equality and police reform.

Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd, his daughter Gianna Floyd and Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, will visit the White House at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The family meeting will be private so Biden can have a "real conversation and preserve that with the family," press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"He has a genuine relationship with them, and the courage and grace of this family and especially his daughter Gianna Floyd, has really stuck with the President ..." Psaki said. "So, he's eager to listen to their perspectives and hear what they have to say."

The family visit will come as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains stalled in the Senate, despite Biden setting an initial goal of having the legislation passed by Tuesday. Psaki said Friday that Biden wants the bill on his desk "as quickly as possible." The bill includes provisions to set up a national registry of police misconduct, a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and an overhaul of qualified immunity for police officers.

