A driver was arrested after police say she struck 2 women peacefully protesting the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

(CNN) A White driver is in custody and could face a hate crime penalty after she struck two Black women with a car during a protest Monday over the fatal police shooting of a Black man last month in North Carolina, authorities said.

The incident occurred during the near-daily protests in Elizabeth City over the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr ., protest leader Kirk Rivers told CNN. The case -- including a prosecutor's decision not to charge the deputies involved -- has raised already intense national debate over how police treat people of color.

Elizabeth City police responded to Monday's incident around 6:45 p.m. ET, according to a news release

"A motorist struck two pedestrians who were peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights," the release said.

The driver, identified as Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, 41, of Greenville, was taken into custody on charges including two felonious counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle; one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement, according to the release.

