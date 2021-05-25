Drug dealer jailed after sharing a photo of cheese that included his fingerprints

(CNN) A drug dealer whose fingerprints were analyzed by police when he shared a photo of his hand holding a block of cheese has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison.

Carl Stewart, 39, from Liverpool, northwestern England, sent a picture on an encrypted device of a block of Stilton he had found in upmarket British grocery store Marks & Spencer, Merseyside Police said in a press release.

But the photograph was discovered by police, who used it to analyze his fingerprints and identify Stewart.

Authorities said Stewart's "love of Stilton cheese" led to his arrest.

He was jailed on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine, and to transferring criminal property, police said.