Diane Maye Zorri is an assistant professor of homeland security and global conflict studies and a former Air Force captain who spent a decade serving the US armed forces. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) When I arrived at Miami International Airport after a vacation in Europe in 2017, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer approached me and said he had been waiting for me. I didn't know what was going on, and neither did my husband, who was waiting for me and wondering why I wasn't coming out with the other passengers on my flight.

The officer escorted me to a private room that reminded me of a police station -- small and bare, with no TV, nothing on the walls, empty but for a single officer sitting at a desk. Without explanation, the officers seized my phone and laptop and demanded I unlock them, then took the devices out of my sight for searching while I was interrogated in another room. They could have easily found the answers to their questions with a Google search. All I could do was wonder and worry. Was I in trouble? Did I have the same name as somebody else? It was terrifying. Two hours later, they returned my phone.

Diane Maye Zorri

To this day, I still don't know why border officers singled me out, or what they did with the information they obtained searching my phone and laptop. I am a university professor and a former Air Force captain who spent two years serving in Iraq. My devices contain multitudes of private information about my past and present work, as well as personal information about my family that does not belong in CBP's hands. I was afraid the border officers would read my emails and texts, look at my photos, download my data and contact lists, and share everything with other government agencies. I felt humiliated and violated.

Later, I learned that my fears were not unfounded. Border officers, including agents of ICE and CBP , have the ability to record the contents of a traveler's computer and laptop and forward it to other government agencies. They may see -- and keep -- everything they find. Officers subject tens of thousands of travelers to these searches every year, and the number of searches keeps increasing

I felt powerless against the government. My 10 years of service in the US armed forces did not protect me. And I knew that if this was happening to me, it was happening to many others as well.

Read More