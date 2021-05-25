Lisa Respers France is a senior writer for CNN's entertainment team and author of CNN's Pop Life Chronicles newsletter.

(CNN) As an obese Black woman, I have waged my personal "battle of the bulge" for years.

The struggle was never more real than when the pandemic shut the world down last year.

If my social butterfly self had to stay in the house, I was absolutely going to enjoy some snacks, plenty of restaurant food delivery and anything else I darn well pleased. Enjoy I did until a major bout of acid reflux put a halt to my fried fish taco frolicking and nacho chip dreams.

Suddenly I was having to restrict my diet severely to not feel so crappy. Couple that with increased dog walks for our pooch just to get out the house -- and lo and behold, the weight started coming off.